Caroline Flack's six-figure deal with a sponsor from Love Island has been put on pause after she revealed she's not presenting the new series.

Caroline Flack's six-figure advertising deal with a sunglasses brand, who previously sponsored Love Island, has been 'put on hold' after she was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

A source told MailOnline the TV personality had been lining up the deal with the company, Polaroid, who previously collaborated with the ITV2 dating show.

The range was designed for the contestants, which were then available to buy on the Love Island website.

Since the deal has been hanging in the balance, the 40-year-old TV host has stepped down from her role as the presenter for series six.

She confirmed she quit the winter spin-off of the ITV2 show in an Instagram statement, which read: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."

She continued: "And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding… please know that I see them… and my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x."

With the new series only weeks away, set to start on January 8, there has been rumours about the favourites to host the show.

Laura Whitmore, Rochelle Humes and Maya Jama are in the running to be Caroline's replacement.

Former Islander Maura Higgins, who has been sharing some sunny photos abroad, has certainly got people talking about whether she could be tipped for the role.

Posting a sultry photo with the caption, "Do one winter," which is the new series' slogan, people had speculated whether or not she could take the role.

Curtis Pritchard’s girlfriend, however, is also signed up to do Dancing On Ice which takes place at the same time.

