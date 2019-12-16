Maura Higgins Fuels Love Island Host Rumours After Posing Topless At Secret Resort

16 December 2019, 12:26

Maura Higgins fuels rumours she's involved in the new series of 'Love Island'
Maura Higgins fuels rumours she's involved in the new series of 'Love Island'. Picture: Getty Images

Following Caroline Flack's arrest, Maura Higgins has fuelled rumours she's involved in the new winter series of 'Love Island' after posing topless at a secret resort abroad and using the show's slogan as her Instagram caption.

Maura Higgins is set to appear in January's Dancing on Ice on ITV but she's heavily hinting that she could be involved in the new winter edition of Love Island too.

The star first posted a photo on Instagram of her relaxing with a glass of wine on a private jet, writing: "Off to the sun to shoot something very exciting..."

Maura followed this a day later with a shot of her whipping her bra off at a secret resort abroad but it was the caption that caught her followers' attention and furthered speculation that she could be involved in the new series.

"Do one winter..." Maura wrote alongside the post. The same slogan has been used by ITV2 in recent advertisements to promote the upcoming show.

View this post on Instagram

Do one winter...

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

Hundreds of her 2.6 million Instagram followers have commented asking Maura if she's hosting Love Island, especially now there are question marks surrounding Caroline Flack's future involvement in the show.

The long-standing Love Island host was arrested last week for an alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton.

A police statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

However, Caroline has since had all charges dropped against her and so won't be appearing in court this month.

The first-ever winter edition of Love Island begins on January 8 2020. Caroline has presented all five series of the ITV2 show since it returned to telly back in June 2015. No statement has been made yet by Caroline or ITV.

