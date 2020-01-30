Caroline Flack Will ‘Speak Today’ About Lewis Burton Assault Charge: ‘My Life Is No Longer Up For Entertainment Or Gossip’

Caroline is set to 'speak today'. Picture: instagram

Caroline Flack took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce she will ‘speak today’ about her assault charge.

Caroline Flack has vowed to break her silence over her assault charge, despite being advised not to speak out.

The former Love Island presenter, who announced she had stepped down from the hit dating show days before the 2020 series began, and was later replaced by Laura Whitmore, is set to face trial in March.

NTA Viewers Blast David Walliams ‘Nasty’ Joke About Caroline Flack On Twitter

She is accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. According to reports, she allegedly hit him over the head with a lamp while he slept.

She appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates on December 23rd to enter a not guilty plea in response to the charges and later revealed in an Instagram post that she had ‘been advised not to go on social media’.

However, she’s now defiantly taken to the platform again to vow that she is going to speak out.

“I’m going to speak today… mine and my families life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip,” she wrote.

Caroline Flack was advised by the court to stay off social media. Picture: instagram

It’s unclear exactly where Caroline will ’speak’ but fans are already speculating that she may be doing a televised interview.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault after police were called to her house in the early of the morning on Friday, December 13th.

Police confirmed in a statement at the time that they had responded to ‘reports of a man being assaulted’.

The statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.”

It continued: “This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called yesterday (Thursday 12 December) at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News