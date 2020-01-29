NTA Viewers Blast David Walliams ‘Nasty’ Joke About Caroline Flack On Twitter

David Walliams' joke didn't go down well. Picture: pa

David Walliams’ joke about Caroline Flack didn’t go down well.

David Walliams has received a backlash on Twitter over a ‘cruel’ joke he made about former Love Island host, Caroline Flack, at the National Television Awards.

The TV personality, who hosted the annual ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, made the gag when The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett arrived on stage to present an award alongside Hedgehog (one of the contestants on the top-secret singing competition).

Joel had joked that the real celebrity who has been performing inside the costume each week might actually be at home ‘watching Love Island’.

David replied: “Thank you Joel - and so nice to see Caroline Flack back on TV as well."

He received boos from the crowd and it didn’t take long for people on Twitter to come for him. One viewer wrote: “David Walliams should be sacked, he said it. That was bad the nasty dig at Caroline Flack crossed the line!”.

Another added: “I have to say I’ve always thought David Walliams was a nasty piece of work, hiding behind the old 'bitter queen' character.. his performance & dig at Caroline Flack at the #NTAs hasn’t changed my opinion…”

Others called the joke ‘unnecessary’ and insisted it was ‘not funny’.

Caroline skipped the NTAs this year but took to Instagram to wish the cast and crew of Love Island good luck.

She stepped down from her role as presenter after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, at her home in London.

“Good luck to all the team and cast at tonight’s NTAs,” she wrote.

She added: “It’s such a fun night… cmon @loveisland.”

