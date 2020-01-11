Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Viewers of The Masked Singer are speculating who could be singing from underneath the Hedgehog mask.

The Masked Singer has given UK viewers a lot to think about when it comes to who is disguised as Hedgehog. The ITV show which originated in South Korea has become a massive hit with the British public and with Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Ken Jeong from the US version as the judges, it's sure to be renewed for another season.

However, the best part of the show is of course guessing who is under the masks! So, who is Hedgehog?

Who is Hedgehog on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Hedgehog performed Little Mix's 'Black Magic' on the opening night of the show and most of the guesses on social media believed the singer was either a male British comedian or actor.

Guesses included Jason Manford, Michael Sheen, Bill Bailey or Michael McIntyre.

Okay so re watching the masked singer and I am 90% sure the Hedgehog is Jason Manford. — Holly-Elise (@TeamRed_Scones) January 7, 2020

One Twitter user wrote, "Normally I don't pay attention to reality type programmes but The Masked Singer has me hooked with all the detective stuff. Hedgehog sounds like Jason Manford, complete with an operatic voice and Salford accent."

Another added, "Catching up on the masked singer and that is totally Jason manford dressed as a steampunk hedgehog singing an absolutely brilliantly batty rendition of Black Magic right...?!"

catching up on the masked singer and i def think the hedgehog is michael mcintyre 🧐 #TheMaskedSingerUK #michaelmcintyre — Rachel Graves (@RachGraves7) January 4, 2020

What do we know about Hedgehog?

In the episode he revealed the following details about him:

- Is a bit posh

- Is mostly 'active at night'

- Most happy on stage

- Is more introverted than you might expect

- They had a job where they 'died at 8.30 every night'

Who is Hedgehog?

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm each Saturday and Sunday for 8 episodes.

