Caroline Flack Admits It’s ‘The Worst Time Of Her Life’ As She’s Due In Court Today

Caroline Flack has got emotional on Instagram following her assault charges. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island presenter Caroline is due in court today after being arrested and charged with assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack, who stepped down from Love Island ahead of the winter series, has admitted she’s going through the “worst time of her life”.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter become emotional just hours before she is due in court on assault charges to her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline, 40, wrote on Instagram stories: “This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am.”

Caroline Flack ‘Glad’ Laura Whitmore Is Replacing Her For Winter Love Island

Caroline Flack was charged for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

The former X Factor presenter will appear at Highbury magistrates court today, December 23.

Police were called to Caroline’s home earlier this month after reports of a ‘man being assaulted’.

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called yesterday (Thursday 12 December) at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington.

Laura Whitmore has replaced Caroline Flack as Love Island presenter. Picture: PA

“We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.”

Following the incident, Caroline also revealed she would be stepping away from Love Island after an amazing four years on the show.

Close friend and TV presenter Laura Whitmore will be taking over the role on the first ever Winter Love Island, starting in January.