Caroline Flack ‘Glad’ Laura Whitmore Is Replacing Her For Winter Love Island

Caroline Flack congratulated Laura Whitmore on her new Love Island role. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack shared a sweet message to show her support for pal Laura Whitmore as she takes on hosting Love Island.

Laura Whitmore has just been announced as the new winter Love Island host, stepping in for Caroline Flack following her arrest on Friday 13 December.

Following days of speculation the Irish TV presenter would be stepping in, Laura confirmed the news on Instagram, saying she’d been in contact with Caroline in the run-up to her new role being announced.

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Couple Been Dating?

And, in return, Caroline posted a heartfelt message proving how relieved she is it’s pal Laura taking over the next series.

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “I’m glad it’s Laura [heart] she loves the show as much as I do… again … thank you for your continuous messages of support.

Caroline Flack posted a message to congratulate Laura Whitmore and thank fans for their support. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

“It’s a really rough time but I’m doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out [heart].”

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating on 13 December, leading the star to step away from her five-year long role on Love Island.

Laura announced she’s taking over the next series on Instagram by sharing a photo of her personalised water bottle.

She wrote: “I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice [sic].

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance.”

Laura Whitmore announced the news with this photo. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura is dating the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling, meaning she’ll be joining her beau in South Africa.

ITV announced this summer the dating series would have two seasons a year from 2020, with the new format kicking off on 12 January.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether Caroline will be back for the summer series.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News