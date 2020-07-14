Love Island Australia What Happened Next? The Cast Scandals That Happened After The Show

Love Island Australia Final: What scandals happened next? Picture: Instagram

What happened after Love Island Australia? Dramatic splits, fall outs and other Love Island romances - here’s all the scandal that happened following the Love Island Australia final in 2018.

Love Island Australia won’t be airing a coming out show like we’re used to in the UK but luckily, the show was filmed over two years ago so we know exactly what happened next for the cast.

From shock splits to even more shocking new Love Island couples, the likes of Tayla and Grant, Erin and Eden and Josh and Amelia certainly caused some drama in and out of the villa.

Love Island Australia Cast Transformations: You Won't Believe What They Look Like Now

So what happened next to the Love Island Australia cast? What were the scandals that happened after the final? Here’s what you need to know:

Love Island Australia's Grant and Tayla has a very public break up. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia’s Grant and Tayla have an epic split

It didn’t take long before Tayla realised Grant wasn’t who he said he was and split up with him. In fact, it happened as they were leaving Spain.

Tayla discovered her boyfriend had a girlfriend all along and quickly called it quits. And you can imagine the drama that unfolded afterwards…

Love Island Australia’s Eden and Erin had an even bigger breakup

On Instagram, Erin has recently spoke about how she can’t believe she has to relive the whole break up again as her and Eden had one nasty split.

There were accusations of violence, cheating and mental health issues that eventually lead to them breaking up for good.

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally's Love Island Australia romance didn't work out. Picture: ITV

Grant Crapp’s magazine cover

Grant was up to his old tricks denying he had a girlfriend during his public break up with Tayla. However, just two weeks after, he appeared on a magazine cover with his long term partner. Can you imagine.

A new Love Island Australia couple emerged

No one saw it coming but pretty quickly after Tayla and Grant split, Dom Thomas swooped in and dated the Love Island winner for nearly a year.

They were pretty smitten during the months they dated with lots of gushy Instagram posts.

Grant Crapp is still with the girlfriend he had while on Love Island Australia. Picture: Grant Crapp/Instagram

Love Island Australia's Millie and Mark lasted longer than anyone expected. Picture: ITV

Erin and Natasha fall out

They struck up a good friendship while in the villa but an early exit meant their relationship took a break.

However, it was all over for good as soon as Eden was spotted with his arm around Natasha at his birthday boat party. Let’s just say, Erin did NOT like that.

Millie Fuller and Mark O’Dare go their separate ways

It was months after Love Island Australia but Millie and Mark eventually broke up. No one really knows the reason why but they both deleted all traces of their romance from Instagram - it must have been bad.