Love Island Australia: Erin Barnett Fears ‘Re-Living What Happened Two Years Ago’ Ahead Of Season One Final

Love Island Australia's Erin said she fears re-living the Love Island final ahead of it airing in the UK. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram / ITV

Love Island Australia star Erin Barnett shared a cryptic Instagram post hours before the season one final aired in the UK, admitting she fears "re-living what happened."

Love Island Australia’s season one final airs tonight (14 July) on ITV2, for UK fans to see which couple was crowned the winner back in 2018.

Hours before the final, contestant Erin Barnett took to Instagram Stories to share her anxiousness over re-living the experience all over again.

After cryptically posting: “The truth wins. Just you wait,” Erin shared a brief video revealing her fear over the final – where she was in a couple with Eden Dally at the time – airing.

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally reached the Love Island final but split weeks later. Picture: ITV2

Looking away from the camera as she moved her hair out of her face, Erin said: “I hate that I have to re-live what happened to me two years ago.”

She also attached two GIFs which read: “It’s ok not to be ok,” and “you got this [sic]”.

Look away now if you don’t want spoilers.

Erin and Eden split in September 2018, just a couple of months after the Love Island Australia final.

They shared a joint statement announcing their split at the time, but things soon turned ugly as the former couple continued to make comments about why they broke up.

Erin Barnett posted a cryptic Instagram upload hours before the Love Island final. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram

Erin later released a YouTube video making some serious claims about why they broke up, including she felt “scared to be alone with him” and describing what she calls “the most frightening moment of her life.”

She also claimed he was unfaithful and showed texts to allegedly prove it.

Eden retaliated with a further statement denying all the claims, including cheating.

He said: "I’d like to address Erin’s comments about me and our relationship. While I won’t go into detail about each false claim, I would like to say that the aggressive, threatening, and angry person Erin’s painted me as is not a true reflection of who I am.

“Erin has exposed aspects of my inner demons without giving the whole story and the scrutiny and hate I’ve received through social media and day-to-day life has taken its toll on my relationships, employment, and mental health. I regret the ugly way this has played out in the media and I am devastated that our fairy-tale romance had such a heartbreaking ending.”

Eden and Erin have never reconciled since the show but have both moved on into happier relationships.

