What’s The Real Reason Love Island Australia’s Erin And Eden Split?

7 July 2020, 16:28

Love Island Australia: The real reason Erin and Eden split
Love Island Australia: The real reason Erin and Eden split. Picture: ITV2

Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally and Erin Barnett were the ultimate couple in the villa so why did they break up? What happened?

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally had the UK weeping on Love Island Australia when they officially become boyfriend and girlfriend but sadly, it wasn’t to be for the adorable couple who split just weeks after the final.

Shocking all of Australia in 2018, when the first series of Love Island was filmed, fans of the show were convinced the couple would go the distance but it wasn’t long before they confirmed their break up.

What Are Love Island Australia's Eden And Erin Doing Now?

So why did Love Island Australia’s Eden and Erin split? What did they say about the break up? Here’s the real reason they went their separate ways.(Look away now if you don’t want further spoilers!)

Erin Barnett details shocking parts of her relationship with Eden in a YouTube video
Erin Barnett details shocking parts of her relationship with Eden in a YouTube video. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram

Why did Love Island Australia’s Eden and Erin split?

In September 2018, not long after the Love Island Australia final, Eden and Erin released a joint statement to their fans about why they supposedly split up.

It read: “We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia.

“We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer.”

However, both Erin and Eden released further comments on the split which saw things turn ugly between the pair of them.

Eden Dally denied all claims of intimidating and cheating
Eden Dally denied all claims of intimidating and cheating. Picture: Eden Dally/Instagram

What did Erin and Eden say about their breakup?

Following their split, Erin released a YouTube video detailing some serious details behind why they broke up. This includes her saying she felt “scared to be alone with him” and infidelity where she shows text messages.

Eden retaliated with a further statement denying all the claims, including cheating.

He said: "I’d like to address Erin’s comments about me and our relationship. While I won’t go into detail about each false claim, I would like to say that the aggressive, threatening, and angry person Erin’s painted me as is not a true reflection of who I am.

“Erin has exposed aspects of my inner demons without giving the whole story and the scrutiny and hate I’ve received through social media and day-to-day life has taken its toll on my relationships, employment, and mental health. I regret the ugly way this has played out in the media and I am devastated that our fairy-tale romance had such a heartbreaking ending.”

Eden and Erin have never reconciled since the show but have both moved on into happier relationships.

