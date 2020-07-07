Where Are Erin And Eden From Love Island Australia Now?

7 July 2020, 11:15 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 13:02

Erin and Eden got together on Love Island Australia - but where are they now?
Erin and Eden got together on Love Island Australia - but where are they now? Picture: ITV

Are Love Island Australia stars Erin Barnett and Eden Dally still together? How did they break up? Here's where Erin and Eden are now.

*** Love Island Australia season one spoilers ahead ***

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally became boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island Australia season one, after Eden made a huge romantic gesture to ask his love interest to become official - so where are the happy couple now?

Eden and Erin's adorable scene had viewers falling in love with their relationship after Eden completed his big question with an actual pumpkin pie. He even called her “the love of his life.”

Love Island Australia Series 1: Where Are The Cast Of 2018 Now?

What happened to Erin and Eden from Love Island Australia? Are they still together?

Are Erin and Eden still together, when did they split?

Eden asked Erin to be his girlfriend on Love Island Australia
Eden asked Erin to be his girlfriend on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia couple Erin and Eden split weeks after the series came to an end, breaking up in September 2018.

The couple shared a joint statement at the time, saying: “We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia. We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer.”

Where is Erin Barnett now?

Erin Barnett has a new boyfriend now
Erin Barnett has a new boyfriend now. Picture: Erin Barnett/Instagram

Erin went on to star in the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! after her first brush with reality TV fame.

She now has a new boyfriend, Mick Russ, but doesn’t share much of their relationship on social media.

The 25-year-old has grown her Instagram following to 436k since appearing on TV, and uses her platform to document her battle with endometriosis, as well as daily lifestyle updates.

Where is Eden Dally now?

Eden went on to win Mr World Australia and also appeared on Married at First Sight, where he met now-girlfriend Cyrell Jiminez-Paule.

They now have a baby boy together named Boston.

