Are Love Island Australia's Josh Moss And Amelia Plummer Still Together?

6 July 2020, 15:17 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 15:31

Love Island Australia: Are Josh and Amelia still together now?
Love Island Australia: Are Josh and Amelia still together now? Picture: ITV2/Instagram

ITV2 fans couldn’t be happier for Love Island Australia’s Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer but what happened after the show? And are they still a couple now?

Love Island Australia fans in the UK have fallen in love with Josh Moss and are extremely happy the 2018 contestant seems to have found love in the form of Amelia Plummer - so are the couple still together now?

After weeks of watching Josh be unlucky in love with the likes of Cassidy McGill, Kim Hartnett and Francoise, everyone couldn’t have been happier when Amelia coupled up with Josh.

Love Island Australia: Where Are The Cast Of 2018 Now?

So what happened to Josh and Amelia on Love Island Australia? Are Josh and Amelia still together? Here’s what happened next and be prepared, there are spoilers.

Love Island's Josh and Amelia have been together for two years now
Love Island's Josh and Amelia have been together for two years now. Picture: Amelia Plummer/Instagram

What happened to Josh and Amelia on Love Island Australia?

The happy coupled stayed in a couple until the Love Island Australia final and ended up coming third overall. They were beaten by long-standing cpairs Tayla and Grant and Eden and Erin.

Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer have been fighting off engagement rumours
Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer have been fighting off engagement rumours. Picture: Amelia Plummer/Instagram

Are Love Island Australia’s Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer still together now?

Proving they’re the real winners of the show, Josh and Amelia are the only couple to still be together two years on.

Still completely smitten, the happy couple have spent a lot of time travelling since meeting on the show and also live together.

However, adding a touch of reality, Amelia admitted on Instagram that the coronavirus lockdown had been tough on her and Josh as a couple.

She wrote: “I know this period has put a lot of strain and pressure on so many relationships. So many couples are dealing and working through issues atm. And hell, we were too.

“Josh and I are back on track now, we have pushed through and become even stronger and closer. But wow there were soooo many hurdles through this period hehe that’s all. LUCKY I ADORE THE LIL THANG.”

Here’s hoping they stay together for many more years!

