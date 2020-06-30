Love Island Australia: Dom Thomas And Tayla Damir Dated After Meeting On The Show

Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas dated for less than a year after Love Island Australia. Picture: Dom Thomas/Instagram

Love Island Australia season one co-stars Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir got together months after the series ended.

Love Island Australia season one fans saw the arrival of Dom Thomas just a few weeks into the series, but many weren’t to know he’d eventually end up with Tayla Damir.

Tayla won the 2018 series with Grant Crapp, staying together for just a few days before she discovered he had a girlfriend the entire time.

Dom dated fellow contestant Shelby Bilby after the reality show, but that too came to an end just a month after Love Island.

Love Island Australia: Tayla and Dom dated after the show. Picture: Dom Thomas/Instagram

But weeks later Tayla and Dom found romance with each other, three months after the Love Island Australia final when they began hanging out as friends when Tayla moved to Sydney from Perth.

A short while after getting together, Tayla said becoming a couple “just felt right.”

She told 9Honey Celebrity: “It just happened because it was natural, and that's what felt right.”

Tayla and Dom dated for less than a year, confirming their split in June 2019 with a joint YouTube video to explain their break-up.

Dom Thomas left the villa with Shelby Bilby. Picture: Dom Thomas/Instagram

They said in the short video they’d taken a few weeks to “work out where they were” before deciding to go their separate ways.

“We didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves,” Dom said at the time.

“Obviously we thought it was time to let you know that me and Tayla are no longer together.”

Tayla has now moved on with AFL star Nathan Broad.

Meanwhile, Dom is thought to be single.

