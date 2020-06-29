Love Island Australia Dom Thomas: Height, Instagram And Where Is He Now?

Love Island's Dom Thomas caught a lot of the girl's attention. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Dom Thomas turned the heads of two girls in the Love Island Australia villa so who is Dom? And what happens to him in the villa?

Love Island Australia 2018 welcomed newbie Dom Thomas into the series and his arrival caused drama for both Cassidy McGill and Mac.

So who is Dom Thomas and what do we need to know about him as he causes love drama in the ITV2 villa?

How Does Love Island's Cassidy McGill Leave The Love Island Villa?

From his age, to his job and Instagram here’s everything you need to know about Dom Thomas, including where he is now, two years after the series.

Dom Thomas's height was a major plus point for the Love Island ladies. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island Australia’s Dom Thomas and how tall is he?

Known as the Big Friendly Giant to his mates, Dom describes himself as a teddy bear when he goes into the villa.

The tallest guy in the villa, Dom is an impressive six foot five inches.

How old is Love Island’s Dom Thomas?

Dom was 28 years old when he entered the villa in 2018.

Love Island Australia's Dom and Josh struck up a bromance. Picture: Dom Thomas/Instagram

What is Love Island’s Dom Thomas’ job?

At the time of Love Island, Dom was a construction site manager but now, it appears he’s taken the influencer route as he enjoys his new found fame.

How to follow Love Island’s Dom Thomas on Instagram

Follow his travels and life, along with his other 191,000 followers @domthomass.

Where is Love Island Australia’s Dom Thomas now?

Dom is now an avid traveller who has enjoyed all the perks of celebrity life since leaving the villa.

Most shockingly of all, you’ll be interested to know that Dom ended up dating Tayla in 2019 for a brief while.

He’s also still friends with Aussie favourite Josh Moss.