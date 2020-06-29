Love Island Australia: When Does Cassidy McGill Leave The Villa?

29 June 2020, 15:08

Love Island's Cassidy wasn't lucky in love in the villa
Love Island's Cassidy wasn't lucky in love in the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Cassidy McGill has goes through a whirlwind of emotions in the Love Island Australia villa but when does she leave? Prepare for spoilers.

Love Island Australia has us heavily invested in the love lives of the season one cast including Grant Grapp, Jaxon Human and Millie Fuller.

But it’s contestant Cassidy McGill, who suffered the awful love triangle with Grant and Tayla, that we’re really interested in.

And seeing as this season of Love Island Australia was filmed in 2018, many are keen to know exactly what happens and when Cassidy leaves the Love Island villa. Don’t read on if you want to avoid any spoilers!

So how do things unfold for the now influencer? And how does Cassidy leave? Here’s how it happens:

Cassidy McGill first coupled up with Grant Crapp before he moved on
Cassidy McGill first coupled up with Grant Crapp before he moved on. Picture: ITV2

How does Love Island Australia’s Cassidy leave?

Like most villa evictees, Cassidy leaves in an emotional recoupling that sees her go against Mac.

Instead of being picked by another male islander, the Australian public vote to save the girl they want to find love the most and sadly, it wasn’t Cassidy.

This follows a string of drama that Cassidy brings to the villa and it seems it didn’t go down well with the public.

Love Island's Cassidy left half way through the first Australianseries
Love Island's Cassidy left half way through the first Australian series. Picture: ITV2

When does Cassidy leave the Love Island Australia villa?

Cassidy meets the end of her reality TV experience on day 25 of the first series.

