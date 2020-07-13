Love Island Australia: Season 1 Cast Transformations Revealed

Love Island Australia's contestants look seriously different before and after fame. Picture: ITV2/YouTube/Facebook/Channel 4

Have you wondered what Love Island Australia’s contestants look like now? Here are before and after pictures of season one’s contestants including teeth alterations, fillers and plastic surgery.

Love Island Australia has completely won over fans in the UK after season one of the show first aired on ITV2 last month.

The show, which was initially aired in 2018, was put on TV after the UK version was cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island Australia Feuds: The Cast Who Still Can’t Deal With Each Other

However, while watching the now-two years old series, fans have been wondering what has happened to their fave stars, from Millie Fuller and Tayla Damir to Cassidy McGill and Justin Lacko, and if they look any different.

Here’s a look at the complete season one contestants’ transformations.

Cassidy McGill

Cassidy McGill looked different before Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Since her stint on Love Island, Cassidy hasn’t changed too much, however, her throwback snaps show the star with slightly darker hair then her usual blonde locks.

It’s unclear whether the Aussie beauty has had any cosmetic surgery since leaving the show as she still looks very similar to how she looked in 2018.

Erin Barnett

Erin Barnett has been open about her cosmetic procedures. Picture: ITV2/YouTube

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Erin was on the 2013 hit show Beauty and the Geek and admitted to having breast implants put in since.

According to Daily Mail Australia, she has spent roughly $35,000 (£19,000) on cosmetic surgery, including breast implants, lip filler, a new smile and other beauty treatments.

Following her time in the villa, she reportedly admitted that her doctor had initially refused to give her DD-cup implants, saying: "I wanted to get [my breasts] bigger, but the doctor said I had a too-small chest bone and I was like, ‘f**k you!’”

Millie Fuller

Mille Filler had her teeth whitened after Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Often complimented on her natural beauty during her time on the show, Millie has since gone on to enhance her natural features including a new smile and rumoured lip fillers.

The reality star has shared a number of sponsored posts about how she managed to attain whiter teeth, and she’s also revealed that she used to have Invisalign braces.

Fans speculated about whether or not she’s had lip fillers as she seems to have a fuller pout these days, however that could also definitely be down to the beauty of lip contouring with lip liner!

Natasha Cherie

Love Island's Natasha Cherie revealed she had breast implants. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Similarly to Erin, Natasha has also opted for breast implants but wasn’t so keen to discuss her procedure.

According to a tabloid, when questioned about her surgery, she said: "Yeah I have fake boobs, but can we pass on this? I don't want to talk about it."

Tayla Damir

Tayla Damir revealed she enhanced her lips. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Beauty pageant queen and radio host Tayla has been open about having lip fillers put in, admitting that they 'saved her life’.

According to a report, she said: "Lip filler saved my life. I'm very honest... I had uneven lips - not now because of the filler.

"I'm open to that and I'm happy for it to be written about."

Kim Hartnett

Kim Hartnett looked unrecognisable before surgery. Picture: ITV2/Facebook

Kim entered the villa as a blonde bombshell but it turns out she switched up her look a while back and used to have dark brown hair.

Speaking to NW magazine, she also went on to reveal the extensive surgery she’s had.

She said: "I've had two boob jobs and I have filler and injectables done to my face all the time. I get my cheeks done, [and] lips and Botox a couple of times a year too.”

Kim first underwent surgery at the age of 18, just a few years before appearing on Love Island.

Justin Lacko

Justin Lacko switched up his hairstyle after Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Justin is still as ripped as he was when first entering the villa, so there’s not been a massive change with the reality star!

However, a few months ago he showed off his new hairdo, where he went for a shorter look and dyed the tips blonde.

Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor appeared on Love Island Australia in 2018. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

We don’t know whether it’s lockdown or a more permanent look, but Charlie has gone on to grow out his hair a bit more.

The rugby player is definitely still impressing fans though as his snaps are still getting thousands of likes on Instagram!

Eden Dally

Love Island's Eden Dally had a baby earlier this year. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Since leaving the villa, Eden went on to become a dad!

The father-of-one is still heavily into the gym, by the looks of his Instagram posts as he regularly posts working out snaps.

Josh Moss

Josh Moss has switched up his after since being on Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Josh has tried out a number of hair transformations since being on Love Island, including dying his hair blonde and even going for a buzz cut!

Grant Crapp

Grant Crapp looked different before his stint on the Aussie dating show. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Grant shared a throwback snap on Instagram, in January, showing what he looked like at 16 and he looks completely unrecognisable!

Over the years, the reality star went on to get a number of tattoos and grow some serious facial hair.

John James

John James starred on Big Brother ten years ago. Picture: ITV2/Channel 4

The biggest transformation for John happened before he appeared on Love Island as he looks unrecognisable compared to his time on Big Brother UK, in 2010.

Eight years before joining the singletons in the Mallorca villa, John had much longer and bright blonde hair - a stretch from his darker hair and beard, which we see today.

Elias Chigros

Elias Chigros looks different before and after being on Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

The only thing that seems to have changed for Elias is completely reviving his hairdo with a big chop!

The contestant was known for his long hair on the dating show but has reinvented his look with shorter hair since.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News