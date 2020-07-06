Did Grant Crapp Have A Secret Girlfriend Whilst With Taylor Damir On Love Island Australia?

6 July 2020, 15:50

Grant Crapp accused of having secret girlfriend whilst with Tayla Damir
Grant Crapp accused of having secret girlfriend whilst with Tayla Damir. Picture: Love Island Australia/ Instagram @grant_crapp

Love Island Australia contestant, Grant, has been accused of having a secret girlfriend whilst he was on the show and in a relationship with Tayla Damir. SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Love Island Australia has proven itself to one of the most dramatic series of the dating show yet, and one contestant, Grant Crapp, is being accused of having a secret girlfriend the whole time he was in the vila- and he's still in a relationship with her to this day.

Grant, 24, was dating his current girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright, before heading into the villa in 2018, and he's been accused of going on the show to promote his clothing line and pretend to be a single man- which he managed to pull off very convincingly is he was acting!

Grant and Tayla were one of the strongest couples throughout the entire series and, (spoiler alert) even took home the $50k prize money when bagging the top spot in the competition.

However, things came to an end pretty sharpish after the series wrapped when Tayla found messages from his 'ex' on his phone despite him claiming they weren't in contact.

After Tayla ended things with him, he and Lucy 'basically picked up where they left off' and have been together ever since, posting loved up snaps all over Instagram with one another.

💝

Grant had claimed they were never 'official' before he went on the show- but people who know them have said they were serious, and even living with one another, and Lucy reportedly helped to launch his clothing line.

In fact, Grant said he'd been single for two years before going on the show.

Tayla says he did come clean to her eventually, telling TheFIX: "I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the Villa."

