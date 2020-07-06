Love Island Favourites To Return & Star In Special Reunion Series

6 July 2020, 10:07

Love Island stars to return for reunion special as secret plans revealed
Love Island stars to return for reunion special as secret plans revealed. Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

Love Island bosses are said to be in talks with some of the biggest stars across all six series to return for a special 'string' od episodes to keep fans happy until ITV2 can resume the show.

A Love Island special featuring the biggest names from the past six series is reportedly in the works as ITV2 bosses look to give fans something in place of the normal summer series, according to this publication.

Love Island's Danny Williams Hospitalised With Broken Ankle Making TikTok With Co-Stars

The show is said to be working secretly on the series that is rumoured to feature 'clips of the best moments to raise emotions and tension' and some seriously big names are rumoured to have been asked.

From Dani Dyer, Olivia Attwood, Kem Cetinay, and even more recent islanders including Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague as well as Paige Turley and Finley Tapp, the all stars special episodes would be the first of its kind and no doubt fill fans' Love Island shaped hole!

It's suggested the former contestants would return, face-to-face, but in the UK, and in what capacity, be it a studio chat or competition, remains under wraps.

An insider told the tabloid: "ITV were gutted about pulling the plug on Love Island.“It’s one of their most popular shows and also a huge commercial success."

"It just wasn’t feasible to go off to Mallorca and shoot at the villa, but this is a great way to get the show on air and give fans something to tide them over before it can return properly."

"It could rekindle romantic feelings but it could also just start a load of old rows, especially as there have been a lot of messy break-ups and friendship changes."

Whatever it is, we're excited already and can't wait to see some of our favourite islanders return, because they always bring the drama!

