Sammy Root and Elma Pazar's history together explained. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Sammy Root has shaken up the Love Island All Stars villa after his bombshell entrance. But does Sammy already know Elma Pazar and what is their history together?

After entering the All Stars villa alongside fellow bombshell Danielle Sellers, the chemistry between Sammy Root and Elma Pazar was immediately palpable leading to questions about how the pair got cosy so fast.

And it turns out there’s a reason they've been getting along so well, as it happens they actually have some history together!

Not long after entering the villa, Sammy chose to couple up with Elma before the pair enjoyed a cosy catch up in the hideaway, where they shared some laughs and even looked kind of…smitten?

While they definitely wouldn't be the first islanders to have a backstory, what exactly is Sammy and Elma’s history together? Did they date? Here’s everything we know about the latest All Stars couple…

Sammy Root returned to Love Island for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

How do Sammy Root and Elma Pazar know each other?

Elma Pazar first graced our screens in the Love Island villa in 2019, sharing the spotlight alongside fellow All Stars season 2 contestants Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds.

Four years later, Sammy made his villa debut in 2023 when he won the show alongside his now ex-girlfriend Jess Harding, before the pair called it quits three months later.

But it seems it was what both Sammy and Elma did after leaving the villa that brought them together, namely, they joined the cast of The Only Way is Essex, which some reports suggest is where they met.

Elma joined the show in 2022, followed by Sammy in 2024, and the pair certainly sent the rumour mill into action after various flirtatious interactions together. But did they actually date?

Elma Pazar was on TOWIE. Picture: Getty

Did Sammy Root and Elma Pazar date?

While Sammy and Elma did appear to get cosy on TOWIE together, other reports suggest their history may have even predated this as it was claimed by various outlets in 2023 that they were dating.

Despite the speculation, nothing was ever officially confirmed by the pair - but based on their chemistry so far, it seems like romance could be on the horizon for the new All Stars couple.

A source told the tabloids about Sammy and Elma’s history: “Elma has said the attraction with Sammy was nothing more than flirtation as she’s conscious they have an age gap of nearly 10 years, but Love Island execs hope under the South African sun, love could bloom.

“Sammy is pals with a few of the lads too including Casey and Ron so will slot right in.”

Sammy Root coupled up with Elma Pazar after a cute speech. Picture: ITV2

And it seems like other All Stars contestants have noticed sparks fly between the couple too, as Sammy’s decision to 'steal' Elma was met with a round of applause from their fellow islanders.

Explaining why he had chosen to couple up with Elma, Sammy told his co-stars: “Everyone’s made me feel very welcome, spending a lot of time individually with a bunch of very pretty girls and I find myself keep on going back to the same one. I wanted to flirt with the same one. It gives me a massive indication as to who I would definitely like be with.

“Ever since meeting this girl, we have an unmatched vibe straight away and I definitely knew that it was something I wanted to explore.”

But will the pair go the full way? Some viewers have criticised the couple for their nine year age gap - with Sammy 23 and Elma 32 - but so far, fans seem to be liking the energy between the two. Only time will tell...

