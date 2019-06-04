Who's Coupled Up With Who? Latest Love Island Pairs This Year

The Love Island couples at the end of episode one. Picture: ITV2

Find out the latest Love Island couples here.

Love Island is back, baby! And after the girls entered the villa, there was a lot of moving about between the contestants. Here's the lowdown...

Who's coupled up with who?

Amy and Anton

Amy and Anton coupled up first. Picture: ITV2

Anton Danyluk was the first male to enter the villa. After admitting he has “a wandering eye” he paired up with Amy Hart after she quickly stepped forward for him. But in scenes filmed later on the gym owner was seen telling Lucie she’d caught his (wandering) eye, so it’s looking unlikely these two will remain coupled up for long.

Lucie and Joe

Lucie and Joe seem like the perfect match so far. Picture: ITV2

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt look like a match made in heaven and Lucie even dubbed ‘the sandwich man’ her ideal guy after seeing his surfer-dude style curly locks.

Joe, who runs a sandwich shop in South London, and Lucie seemed to be getting along swimmingly until Anton expressed his interest in the surfer babe – but the blonde beauty remained adamant she isn’t interested in the Scottish hunk.

Amber and Callum

Amber seemed to be having second thoughts after coupling up with Callum. Picture: ITV2

Beauty therapist Amber Gill, 21, and engineer Callum MacLeod coupled up after Amber was left swooning over the polite way he greeted host Caroline Flack, but as they got to know each other Amber said she felt Callum may be “too nice” for her.

She also shocked viewers when she called 28-year-old Callum “old”.

Anna and Sherif

Anna and Sherif coupled up by default. Picture: ITV2

After not stepping forward for any of the guys, Anna Vakili and Sherif Lanre coupled up by default when he was benched alongside Michael Griffiths. Anna later found out Sherif has been following her on Instagram for the past year.

Yewande Biala and Michael Griffiths

Yewande and Micahel found they actually had similar interests. Picture: ITV2

Yewande wasn’t swept off her feet by Michael at first, but they later bonded over their similar education. Michael works as a firefighter but holds a degree in biomedical science, which seemed to impress Yewande who’s a scientist herself. The 27 year old said: “I wouldn’t usually go for him, but he’s surprising.” There could be hope for these two after all.

