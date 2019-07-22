Michael Griffiths Cringes As He’s Reunited With Joanna Chimonides On Love Island’s Aftersun

Michael Griffiths was reunited with former Love Island partner Joanna Chimonides during Sunday night’s Aftersun.

Michael Griffiths and former love interest Joanna Chimonides faced an awkward reunion one week after she was dumped from the Love Island villa – a meeting which came just days after he told ex partner Amber Gill he still had feelings for her.

Despite telling Joanna he had no interest in Amber, he wasted no time in telling the beauty therapist he still liked her as soon as Joanna was dumped from the island.

So when they were reunited on Aftersun, the firefighter appeared to be cringing as Caroline Flack played back the clips of him telling Amber “he didn’t mention any names” when he said he’d found everything he was looking for in the villa.

Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides reunited on Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: ITV2

However, things didn’t go to plan when Amber chose new islander Greg O’Shea over Michael in Friday’s recoupling.

Asked what changed once Joanna left the villa, Michael said: “You can have feelings for more than one person at the same time.”

However, when Caroline quizzed him on what he’d like to happen now Michael said: “I want to speak to Joanna to be honest. The whole thing has been on my mind the whole time.”

Joanna appeared to be defending her former partner though, saying: “When you’re in the villa you get confused, you’re in your own little bubble and when you come away from it you think, ‘have things changed?’”

Joanna Chimonides was left upset when Michael Griffiths didn't leave Love Island with her. Picture: ITV2

Michael looked shocked to see Amber and Greg kissing on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

He also stuck by his decision to remain in the villa after Joanna was dumped, saying: “I’ve always said I’ve never quit anything in my life and I wasn’t about to start then.”

Meanwhile, Amber is now happily coupled up with Greg O’Shea after wowing her with his gentleman ways when he took her on a first date.

When she picked the Irish rugby player over Michael, Amber had the nation cheering and viewers are now hoping the new couple will go on to win the show.

During a challenge to see how well the islanders know their partner, Michael and Amber proved they already know so much about one another.

They later left Michael stunned when he saw them kissing underneath the duvet as their co-stars slept around them, with his shocked face quickly being turned into a meme.

However, when Michael was eventually dumped from the villa alongside couple partner Francesca Allen, he slightly redeemed himself by sitting Amber down to tell him how happy it made him to see Greg making her happy.

