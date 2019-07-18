Joanna Chimonides' Emotional Airport Reunion With Jack Fowler Saw Them Watching Love Island Together

18 July 2019, 13:03

Joanna and Jack Fowler are BFFs and nobody knew
Joanna and Jack Fowler are BFFs and nobody knew. Picture: Instagram @Joannachimonides @_jackfowler_

Joanna may have been dumped from Love Island but she was whisked away from the airport by none other than Jack Fowler leaving many to wonder if they're together.

Joanna was sensationally dumped from Love Island, and with her 'couple', Michael, choosing to stay, we're pretty certain they're over as a couple for now- but what is most surprising is her close friendship with 2018 islander Jack Fowler, who greeted her at the airport in an emotional reunion.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Heading to a pals house to watch the episode, it made for pretty uncomfortable viewing as Michael reversed his decision to call things off with Amber and told her he was still interested.

Watching along with the rest of us at home as Michael had a change of heart toward Amber, the model said: "I've had to just pause the TV because for me being stand offish is me having respect for people in the villa because of the fact that someone else was hurting in there."

"In all honesty that was so hard for me to watch and right now I really don't have any words...it's so difficult."

Fans snapped the adorable but surprising moment arguably the nation's favourite islander from 2018 scooped up Joanna from the airport, literally, as they embraced and she wrapped her legs around him.

Some fans even suggested the reason she didn't press Michael leaving the villa with her was because she knew Jack 'would meet her at the airport', whilst others pointed out they have the same management and as she's already a model, they've been friends for a while.

We're excited to see what will happen if and when Michael and Jack finally come face-to-face, as he certainly isn't in Joanna's good books right now as he's turned his sights back to Amber.

