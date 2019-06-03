Love Island 2019 LIVE: The latest news from season 5, episode 1

Love Island 2019 live: Follow us as we watch the premiere of season 5. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

Love Island is here, hunny! So keep up-to-date with the latest lines live, as they happen, with Capital FM.

It's been 84 years (we joke) since we last got our Love Island fix, so it's safe to say we are here. for. it.

Returning to our screens is the beautiful Caroline Flack, and we'll also hear an abundance of witty one-liners from out favourite Scottish narrator, Iain Stirling.

But, appearing our tellies for the very first time is this year's sexy new line-up.

So, if like us, you cannot get enough of the hit ITV2 show - follow along with our live coverage of the first episode of Love Island 2019!

9pm - Let's meet this year's Love Islanders

The girls - Lucie Donlan, Amber Gill, Amy Hart, Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala - are the first to arrive at the villa in Majorca.

9.07pm - Amy reveals to Amber she's NEVER had a boyfriend

9.10pm - Lucie tries to introduce her own catchphrases

via GIPHY

9.15pm - Caroline Flack descends on the Love Island villa

And she's wearing a killer denim dress.

Love Island fans are loving Flack's denim dress. Picture: IT2 / Love Island

9.17pm - The first boy arrives...and it's Anton!

Now the gals have to step forward from the line-up to indicate whether they fancy Anton.

9.24pm - Anton decides to couple up with Amy, "of course"!

9.25pm - Sherif arrives in a daring yellow Hawaiian shirt...but fails to impress the ladies. N'aww.

9.27pm - Sherif picks Amber to couple up with

9.28pm - Scouse fireman Michael is turning up the heat!

9.30pm - Lucie steps forward for Michael

9.33pm - Joe turns Lucie's head and Michael is left on the sub bench. Savage!

9.36 - Welsh aircraft engineer Callum gives Caroline a cheeky kiss on the cheek

9.37pm - Amber ditches Sherif for Callum

9.39 - Anna gets paired with Sherif

9.40pm - Yewande is paired with Michael

9.59pm - Yewande tells Michael she thinks he's a f****boy

10pm - Willy? Woolly? Whaaaat?

10.04pm - Lucie seriously needs to stop plugging her own catchphrases

10.07pm - Anna's starting to take a liking to her Insta-stalker

10.20pm - Anton snakes on Lucie behind Amy's back...

10.23pm - Lucie, of course, goes straight to Amy to spill the tea

10.30pm - Lucie reveals she had sex in a nightclub in a game of Never Have I Ever

10.31pm - Anton exposes he's had a threesome

10.32pm - The Love Islanders get a text, telling them newbies are on their way

10.33pm - Meet Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury, ladies and gents

10.35pm - Another text comes through, revealing Tommy and Curtis will get to choose a lady each - leaving two boys on their tod

That's it, loves. Our watch has ended. Tune in tomorrow night for another night of Love Island!