3 June 2019, 21:49 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 21:55
Love Island fans are reacting in the funniest way to Anton's bum shaving comment.
Love Island is back in full swing - and we've met the girls and the boys who are taking part in this year's show.
We've already heard cringey catchphrases, the word "loyal" more times than you can shake a stick at, and we've seen some questionable fashion choices (did someone say "yellow Hawaiian shirt"??).
But one comment viewers couldn't let slide was Anton's tidbit about his MOTHER shaving his bum. Um, what??
Naturally, the internet has provided...
No one:— Tara Jane (@TaraJSale) June 3, 2019
Anton: My mum shaves my bum for me.. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/DPrw7JiNDG
Amy hearing Anton shaves his bum after she already stepped forward #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KXOojUh2WX— Emily (@Emily_Macleod9) June 3, 2019
Anton: “my mum shaved my bum for me”— love island (@loveisl63467849) June 3, 2019
Everybody in the U.K:
#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rZqJugoUIC
Anton: “my mum normally shaved my bum for me”#LoveIslandDay pic.twitter.com/xmNDcB6Dlq— eezofficial💭 (@Eman_Ballr) June 3, 2019
Me when Anton said his mum shaves his bum.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Dat1a8W4D6— ellzziiee (@EllieTedder) June 3, 2019
#LoveIsland Anton gets his mum to shave his bum pic.twitter.com/TWmPcTtSg0— Reece Allen (@tisreeceallen) June 3, 2019
Your mum shaves your bum ? Are you proud ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hoTVf0MWRF— deborah di💎r (@deborahdi0r) June 3, 2019
How you gonna have your mum shave your bum pls #loveisland— Talia Mar (@TaliaMar) June 3, 2019