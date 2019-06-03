Love Island's Anton Reveals His Mum Shaves His BUM - And The Internet Cannot Deal With It

3 June 2019, 21:49 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 21:55

Anton revealed his mum shaves his bum for him and the internet can't deal with it
Anton revealed his mum shaves his bum for him and the internet can't deal with it. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans are reacting in the funniest way to Anton's bum shaving comment.

Love Island is back in full swing - and we've met the girls and the boys who are taking part in this year's show.

We've already heard cringey catchphrases, the word "loyal" more times than you can shake a stick at, and we've seen some questionable fashion choices (did someone say "yellow Hawaiian shirt"??).

But one comment viewers couldn't let slide was Anton's tidbit about his MOTHER shaving his bum. Um, what??

Naturally, the internet has provided...

What do you think? Let us know @capitalofficial.

9.48pm - Amy tells Anton she can't possibly date everyone on Tinder. And she has a point.

9.50pm - Anna claims she's "second best"

9.50pm - Amber tells Callum he's got wrinkles, then tells him she's going to be "too much of a diva"...

9.53pm - Sherif reveals he has a connection to Anna...but it's kinda creepy

