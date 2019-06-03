Caroline Flack Denim Dress: Where To Buy Love Island Host’s Outfit From Episode One

3 June 2019, 11:33

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress to kick off Love Island
Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress to kick off Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Caroline Flack kicked off series five of Love Island in a stunning denim dress.

Caroline Flack may have been entering the villa on the first day of Love Island series five to introduce the new Islanders, but the ITV2 presenter had all eyes on her as she kicked off the show.

Caroline Flack’s Love Island Salary Revealed As She Rakes In Six Figure Sum For Three Month Stint

Wearing a strapless, mini denim dress the 39 year old looked sensational as she showed off her golden tan and toned limbs as she strutted into the villa.

Caroline Flack posted this photo on Instagram of her summery ensemble
Caroline Flack posted this photo on Instagram of her summery ensemble. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

The outfit had us searching high and low on the internet but Caroline later revealed her denim ensemble is a designer number by Christopher Kane.

With a hefty price tag of £498, the dress is unfortunately sold out.

The show-stopping number has a flattering sweetheart neckline and tailored seams to create a gorgeous silhouette, so we’re not surprised the piece has been snapped up so quickly.

One day before Love Island returned to screens, Caroline took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at the first episode. Showing off her stylish dress as she posed in front of a dazzling white Range Rover.

While her designer ensemble may be out of most people’s price range, the outfits the host is planning to wear throughout the series will be much more affordable as they’re from River Island – whom she apparently as a £1 million deal with.

