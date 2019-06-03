WATCH: Iain Stirling Predicts Yewande Biala To Be Love Island 2019 Winner

The narrator of Love Island, Iain Stirling, predicted the winner of this year's reality show.

Iain Stirling, who's known for voicing Love Island, recently caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about the launch of the show's fifth series.

The comedian predicted who he thought would win - following the likes of Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, and Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

"I think the winner of Love Island 2019 will be [Yewande]," said the 31-year-old. However, he thought the scientist would win it with a new Islander.

"I think she's going to struggle at the start; she's going to struggle in love. Everyone's going to warm to her, and BOOM - sexy scientist man comes in," he continued, guessing that Yewande would find love with a new Islander who would enter at a later date.

While he was in the studio, Iain also spoke about the recent criticism that the show had faced, after some claimed it was lacking in diversity.

"I just feel like Love Island is a fantasy TV show. We're showing a - in my opinion - comedy ideal of what paradise is like," stated Iain, after claiming that this topic "merits more debate".