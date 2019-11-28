I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dan Osborne After Cheating Claims

28 November 2019, 22:41

Jacqueline Jossa gushed about the first time she met Dan Osborne
Jacqueline Jossa gushed about the first time she met Dan Osborne. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa revealed how she met her husband, Dan Osborne, in a conversation with her campmates about relationships.

Jacqueline Jossa opened up about her romance with Dan Osborne on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after claims he cheated on her with Love Island’s Gabby Allen.

Discussing relationships with Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts, the EastEnders actress was asked if she knew The Only Way Is Essex star before they went out.

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

The 27-year-old said: “We used to hang out but not flirty, we are really tactile now but at the beginning I was like goofy but I fancied him and liked him but it was hard to tell.

“I was recently single and going on a singles night at work and we were texting through the night and I told him where I was and he sent a shocked face and said ‘Oh no a single’s night, I’ll have to get in there quick’.”

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together. Picture: Instagram

She went on to explain that Dan came to pick her up and the had the “best night” together: “[We] were laughing and joking the whole time.”

“In the car on the way home he texted me to say 'I can't believe I've met you, I feel like you're my best mate',” Jacqueline continued, “I was in the back of the car thinking, you're so fit.”

This comes after Jacqueline threatened to quit the show after her co-star and Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ his ex-girlfriend Gabby had a fling with Dan in the past, after they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together.

It was reported she was eager to contact the former TOWIE star after she had a ‘meltdown’ when hearing the rumour whilst in the jungle.

According to a tabloid, they were allowed to leave voicemails for each other but ITV haven’t commented on the matter and it’s unclear whether or not the footage will be aired.

A source said: “Jaqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical. Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.”

Dan, who has two daughters Mia and Ella with the TV star, is on his way down under to support his wife before the first eviction.

I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9pm.

> Grab Our App For The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News And Gossip

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter
Dan Osborne has been cheering on wife Jacqueline Jossa in the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle jungle

Who Is I'm A Celeb Star Jacqueline Jossa's TOWIE Husband Dan Osborne?
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

Features

Roman Kemp's girlfriend has flown to Australia

Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury Lands In Australia Ahead Of First I'm A Celeb Eviction

Shows & Presenters

I'm A Celeb viewers are loving 'national treasure' Andy Whyment

I'm A Celeb Viewers Love 'National Treasure' Andy Whyment & Others Feel Sorry For Him
Im A Celeb has announced a new take on a Bushtucker trial

What Is I’m A Celeb’s First Ever ‘Reckoning’ Trial? ‘Sinister Circus’ Sees Roman Kemp & Jacqueline Jossa Set To Compete

Hot On Capital

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

James Charles 'isn't back to normal' after his Tati Westbrook feud

James Charles Says He’s ‘Not Back To Normal’ Following Public Feud With Tati Westbrook
Rita Ora is starring in the Oliver Twist remake

Oliver Twist Release Date & Cast: Rita Ora Plays Artful Dodger In Star-Studded Reboot
Harry has been hanging out with fans at his listening parties

Inside Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Listening Parties As He Continues To Surprise Fans

Harry Styles

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson filmed their cosy evening in together

Chris Hughes Films Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Twerking In Her Pyjamas After Calling Her His ‘Future Wife’

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes enjoys Camila Cabello's stretch marks

Camila Cabello On Shawn Mendes Loving Her Stretch Marks & Her Pet Names For Him

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kendall Jenner hit back at fans who called her out for not supporting her dad

Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad
Sophia Hutchins slams Piers Morgan's 'distasteful questions'

WATCH: Sophia Hutchins Slams 'Joke Of A Journalist' Piers Morgan Over 'Distasteful' Caitlyn Jenner Interview
Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner are amongst Twitter's favourites to win

I’m A Celeb 2019 Social Media Predictions: From Roman Kemp To Caitlyn Jenner - Here's Who Appears To Be The Favourites
Roman Kemp impressed viewers with his David Attenborough impression

All Of Roman Kemp's Hilarious Impressions On I'm A Celeb Including David Attenborough And Ant And Dec
The pair have come under fire.

I’m A Celeb Viewers Turn On James Haskell And Ian Wright As Pair Are Voted To Take On Next Bushtucker Trial
Fans noticed Ant and Dec's watches were covered on I'm A Celebrity...

Why Are Ant And Dec's Watches Covered During I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!?