I’m A Celeb’s Jacqueline Jossa Opens Up About Her Relationship With Dan Osborne After Cheating Claims

Jacqueline Jossa gushed about the first time she met Dan Osborne. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa revealed how she met her husband, Dan Osborne, in a conversation with her campmates about relationships.

Jacqueline Jossa opened up about her romance with Dan Osborne on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after claims he cheated on her with Love Island’s Gabby Allen.

Discussing relationships with Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts, the EastEnders actress was asked if she knew The Only Way Is Essex star before they went out.

Inside Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne’s Relationship – From Their Wedding Day To Cheating Allegations

The 27-year-old said: “We used to hang out but not flirty, we are really tactile now but at the beginning I was like goofy but I fancied him and liked him but it was hard to tell.

“I was recently single and going on a singles night at work and we were texting through the night and I told him where I was and he sent a shocked face and said ‘Oh no a single’s night, I’ll have to get in there quick’.”

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have two daughters together. Picture: Instagram

She went on to explain that Dan came to pick her up and the had the “best night” together: “[We] were laughing and joking the whole time.”

“In the car on the way home he texted me to say 'I can't believe I've met you, I feel like you're my best mate',” Jacqueline continued, “I was in the back of the car thinking, you're so fit.”

This comes after Jacqueline threatened to quit the show after her co-star and Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ his ex-girlfriend Gabby had a fling with Dan in the past, after they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together.

It was reported she was eager to contact the former TOWIE star after she had a ‘meltdown’ when hearing the rumour whilst in the jungle.

According to a tabloid, they were allowed to leave voicemails for each other but ITV haven’t commented on the matter and it’s unclear whether or not the footage will be aired.

A source said: “Jaqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical. Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.”

Dan, who has two daughters Mia and Ella with the TV star, is on his way down under to support his wife before the first eviction.

I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV at 9pm.

