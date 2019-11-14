Caitlyn Jenner's Subtle Nod To The Kardashians As She Enters 'I’m A Celeb' Wearing Yeezys

14 November 2019, 11:12

Caitlyn Jenner has headed into the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner has headed into the jungle. Picture: Getty/Splash

Caitlyn Jenner has been sporting her son-in-law’s Yeezy trainers on her first day of 'I’m A Celeb' filming, a subtle nod to the famous family she comes from.

Caitlyn Jenner's flown the flag for the Kardashians and her son-in-law Kanye West as she's been spotted wearing his Yeezy Boost 350 trainers on her first day filming for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 70-year-old father of Kylie and Kendall has headed into the jungle and after reportedly receiving a whopping £500k is the highest paid contestant ever on the show, which will also star the likes of Capital’s very own Roman Kemp, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and Ian Wright.

The former Olympian admitted in her pre-jungle interview she can’t wait to get stuck into the new series as she wants a ‘break’ from her reality star family.

She said they didn’t understand her decision about wanting to go on the show, as she told them: “You know what, I need a break, I like a challenge.”

Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner for 24 years, said her skills would come in handy in the jungle as she branded herself a ‘peace maker’.

Caitlyn Jenner has arrived in Australia for I'm A Celeb
Caitlyn Jenner has arrived in Australia for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Splash

She said: “I am definitely a peace maker and I do think I bring people together. I am also very handy making things and I am good at boiling water.

“I will also keep the fire going and when it starts raining, I will make little streams to go outside the camp rather than going through it.”

Caitlyn Jenner was sporting Kanye West's Yeezy trainers
Caitlyn Jenner was sporting Kanye West's Yeezy trainers. Picture: Splash

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been on I’m A Celeb, after reaching the final week of the US version in 2003, despite recently saying she had 'no idea' what the show is about.

Caitlyn opened up about her first experience of the programme, saying: “I did the US version of this and it was a very interesting experience last time I did it."

“Being in the jungle is certainly not easy and yes, it is totally back to basics but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks. Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul!” she added.

I’m A Celeb kicks off on Sunday 17 November on ITV at 9pm.

