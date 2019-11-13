Roman Kemp Has Fans In Hysterics Over I’m A Celebrity One Liner

13 November 2019, 10:07

Roman Kemp has revealed cotton wool would be his 'biggest fear'
Roman Kemp has revealed cotton wool would be his 'biggest fear'. Picture: ITV

Roman Kemp has said he is willing to do what it takes in I’m A Celeb in the hilarious promo video.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is days away from starting and fans are already enjoying Roman Kemp’s one liners.

In a promo clip shared by the show on Twitter, ITV spoke to this year’s campmates, with Capital’s very own breakfast show host revealing how far he's willing to go in the trials.

I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp

Discussing various topics, the campmates opened up about their strengths, fears and what they expect from the jungle, with Roman saying: “Every emotion possible has been going through me.”

The clip took a funny turn when the 26-year-old presenter said: “Bugs, bums, willies, balls, I’ll eat them all.”

Fans were in hysterics and took to social media to praise him for how up for the challenge he was, with one fan responding to the clip, saying: “Well Roman Kemp gets my vote.”

“ROMAN KEMP ON IM A CELEB NOVEMBER IS THE GIFT THAT JUST KEEPS ON GIVING,” added another.

He then talked through his fears and while other contestants were squeamish at the thought of creepy crawlies getting in their hair, Roman wasted no time sharing his jungle horror.

He said: “Forget snakes, fine. Spiders, fine. Cotton wool would be my biggest fear on the planet.”

One fan joked about his panic, writing: “Roman Kemp, I hear you mate… cotton wool… LIFELONG phobia! #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celeb fans are loving the humour so far and it’s evident since Roman is one of the bookies’ favourites to win.

With five days to go until the launch of the programme, bookies are now listing odds if who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle, and Ian Wright and Roman are raking in at the top of the list.

Former England striker Ian is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king by William Hill, while Roman is just behind him at 9/2.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner has been confirmed for 2019's line-up

Who Is I’m A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything We Know About The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star & Father Of Kylie & Kendall
Roman bids his listeners farewell as he heads into the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle

WATCH: Roman Kemp Bids Farewell To Listeners As 'I'm A Celebrity' Spot Revealed!
I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner And Nadine Coyle Among The Cast
I'm A Celebrity 2019: Roman Kemp and Ian Wright are favourites to win

Who Will Win I'm A Celeb 2019? Odds Show Roman Kemp And Ian Wright Are Current Favourites
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celeb Campmate: Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle's Age, Marriage & Solo Career
The I'm A Celeb bosses are monitoring the campsite

I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles declined the role because he wants to go on tour in 2020

The Little Mermaid Casts Jonah Hauer-King As Prince Eric After Harry Styles Rumours

Harry Styles

Gossip Girl boss reveals who the original culprit was meant to be

Dan Humphries Wasn't Meant To Be Gossip Girl & Executive Producer Reveals The Original
One Direction made 'vague' music according to Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Brands One Direction Music ‘Vague’ And Says Their Songs Were 'Less Personal'

Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik has teased his new track 'Flames'

Zayn Malik Shares ‘Flames’ Snippet & Release Date Of New Track As He Joins One Direction Members In Dropping Music

Zayn Malik

Demi Lovato goes public with boyfriend Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato Goes Official With Model Boyfriend Austin Wilson On Instagram

Demi Lovato

Simon Cowell has explained the controversy between his and Little Mix's show

WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show

Little Mix

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kristen Bell stars in and produces Disney+'s Encore!

Disney+'s Encore!: Everything You Need To Know About Kristen Bell's Reality Series
Vanessa Hudgens sang 'Breaking Free' at a karaoke bar

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Drunkenly Performed 'Breaking Free' At Karaoke Bar
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast
I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Frankie Bridge To Caitlyn Jenner
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle announces his engagement

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Announces Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey
The Harry Potter stars have joked about ageing

Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Just Had A Hilarious Exchange On Instagram