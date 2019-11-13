Roman Kemp Has Fans In Hysterics Over I’m A Celebrity One Liner

Roman Kemp has revealed cotton wool would be his 'biggest fear'. Picture: ITV

Roman Kemp has said he is willing to do what it takes in I’m A Celeb in the hilarious promo video.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is days away from starting and fans are already enjoying Roman Kemp’s one liners.

In a promo clip shared by the show on Twitter, ITV spoke to this year’s campmates, with Capital’s very own breakfast show host revealing how far he's willing to go in the trials.

Discussing various topics, the campmates opened up about their strengths, fears and what they expect from the jungle, with Roman saying: “Every emotion possible has been going through me.”

The clip took a funny turn when the 26-year-old presenter said: “Bugs, bums, willies, balls, I’ll eat them all.”

Fans were in hysterics and took to social media to praise him for how up for the challenge he was, with one fan responding to the clip, saying: “Well Roman Kemp gets my vote.”

“ROMAN KEMP ON IM A CELEB NOVEMBER IS THE GIFT THAT JUST KEEPS ON GIVING,” added another.

He then talked through his fears and while other contestants were squeamish at the thought of creepy crawlies getting in their hair, Roman wasted no time sharing his jungle horror.

He said: “Forget snakes, fine. Spiders, fine. Cotton wool would be my biggest fear on the planet.”

One fan joked about his panic, writing: “Roman Kemp, I hear you mate… cotton wool… LIFELONG phobia! #ImACeleb.”

Roman Kemp, I hear you mate... cotton wool... LIFELONG phobia! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/A6FF34wJkR — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) November 11, 2019

I’m A Celeb fans are loving the humour so far and it’s evident since Roman is one of the bookies’ favourites to win.

With five days to go until the launch of the programme, bookies are now listing odds if who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle, and Ian Wright and Roman are raking in at the top of the list.

Former England striker Ian is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king by William Hill, while Roman is just behind him at 9/2.

