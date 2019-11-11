I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp

The I'm A Celeb bosses have been monitoring the campsite. Picture: Commercial

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Camp is in danger as 'devastating' bushfires continue to rage in the area of Australia the show is filmed.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is just days away from kicking off its 2019 series and the camp has been put in serious danger after wildfires New South Wales, Australia, has threatened the new series.

According to The Mirror, ITV bosses are on 'red alert' and ‘closely monitoring’ if they need to evacuate the camp in days leading up to the first episode which is rumoured to star Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa.

At least three people have died because of the blazes which were burning across New South Wales and Queensland, near to Murwillumbah where the show is filmed.

An ITV spokesperson old the publication: “We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation.

“We currently have no cause for concern. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance.”

Around 1,300 firefighters are believed to be working across the endangered areas.

Ant and Dec are set to return as the hosts for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

There are currently dozens of people on the I’m A Celeb campsite, where they are using members of the public to test cameras by doing run throughs.

The returning hosts of the series, Ant and Dec, have also been visiting the set regularly.

However, this isn’t the first time weather has affected the annual programme, after the camp was hit with torrential rain, thunder and lightning in 2015, causing the contestants to flee for shelter.

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been paid £500K to go into the jungle. Picture: Instagram

The show is set to return to our screens on November 17th, with a star-studded line-up of campers, including Caitlyn Jenner.

The father of Kylie and Kendall is said to have secured a whopping £500K to enter the jungle.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claimed she doesn’t know what to expect from the experience, despite taking part in the US version in 2003 as Bruce Jenner, 12 years before transitioning to Caitlyn.

