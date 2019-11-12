Who Will Win I'm A Celeb 2019? Odds Show Roman Kemp And Ian Wright Are Current Favourites

12 November 2019, 11:03

Bookies are already predicting who will win I’m A Celeb 2019.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019’s full line-up has finally been announced and it includes stars such as Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, and Capital’s very own Roman Kemp.

With five days still to go until the launch of I’m A Celeb, bookies are now listing odds of who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle, and Ian Wright and Roman are firm favourites.

'Confirmed' I'm A Celeb Campmate: Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle's Age, Marriage & Solo Career

Former England striker Ian is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king of the jungle by William Hill, while Roman is just behind him at 9/2.

Ian Wright currently sits as a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2019
Ian Wright currently sits as a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: ITV
Roman Kemp is one of the favourites to be crowned king of the jungle
Roman Kemp is one of the favourites to be crowned king of the jungle. Picture: ITV

Rugby star James Haskell has 5/1 odds while former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner has odds of 7/1.

Myles Stephenson has odds of 8/1 and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is at 9/1.

Last on the list is comedian Andrew Maxwell and DJ Adele Roberts who both currently sit at 16/1 odds.

Nadine Coyle's odds to win are 9/1
Nadine Coyle's odds to win are 9/1. Picture: ITV
Kate Garraway is looking forward to an adventure in the jungle
Kate Garraway is looking forward to an adventure in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Here are the odds in full:

Ian Wright 2/1

Roman Kemp 9/2

James Haskell 5/1

Caitlyn Jenner 7/1

Myles Stephenson 8/1

Nadine Coyle 9/1

Jacqueline Jossa 12/1

Kate Garraway 12/1

Adele Roberts 16/1

Andrew Maxwell 16/1

Roman has some strange fears, some of which might not hold him back in the jungle as one is a phobia of cotton wool.

He said of his fear: “I don’t know when this fear first started but the only way I can describe it is like a nail going down a chalkboard – it has that effect on me.

“I hate it so much that if I am in a coffin with cotton wool, then that is going to be the worst thing ever for me! I am fine though with things like insects and spiders!”

Meanwhile, fellow favourite Ian has some very legitimate fears of what he might find in the jungle.

He explained: “Snakes, rats and creepy crawlies are also not the kind of thing I would have in my bedroom! Some of those things will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there. And to be honest, I am trying not to think about it too much because if you do, you could tie yourself in knots!”

I’m A Celeb returns on Sunday 17 November, where Ant and Dec will be back together hosting the show following Ant’s hiatus in 2018 where Holly Willoughby stepped in.

The spin-off show Extra Camp will be hosted by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! News

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner And Nadine Coyle Among The Cast
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celeb Campmate: Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle's Age, Marriage & Solo Career
The I'm A Celeb bosses are monitoring the campsite

I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp
Caitlyn Jenner took part in I'm A Celeb's US version in 2003

Caitlyn Jenner Starred On I’m A Celebrity USA In 2003 But 'Doesn't Know' How The Show Works
I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Frankie Bridge To Caitlyn Jenner
Emily Atack and Adam Thomas have joined the 2019 line-up.

Who Is Presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp? Emily Atack, Adam Thomas & Joel Dommett Join 2019 Line-Up

Hot On Capital

Kristen Bell stars in and produces Disney+'s Encore!

Disney+'s Encore!: Everything You Need To Know About Kristen Bell's Reality Series
Selena has opened up about difficult times on her close friends podcast.

Selena Gomez Admits Body Shamers 'Really Messed Her Up' After Gaining Weight Due To Lupus Medication

Selena Gomez

James Charles is planning to launch his own makeup brand

James Charles Is Planning To Launch His Own Makeup Brand

Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL

Harry Styles Is Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's date night is the cutest

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Date Night At A Basketball Match Is Couple Goals

Shawn Mendes

Sam Smith clapped back at homophobic troll and it was amazing

Sam Smith Hit Back At Twitter Troll's Homophobic Slur In The Most Iconic Way

Sam Smith

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Vanessa Hudgens sang 'Breaking Free' at a karaoke bar

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Drunkenly Performed 'Breaking Free' At Karaoke Bar
Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle announces his engagement

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Announces Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey
The Harry Potter stars have joked about ageing

Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Just Had A Hilarious Exchange On Instagram
James Lock is set too appear on the Channel 4 dating show

TOWIE’s James Lock Lined Up For Celebs Go Dating To Move On From Ex-Girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou
Cheryl Hole meets Cheryl in iconic TV moment on Drag Race UK

WATCH: Cheryl Hole Finally Met Idol Cheryl On RuPaul's Drag Race UK & It Was Iconic