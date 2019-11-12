Who Will Win I'm A Celeb 2019? Odds Show Roman Kemp And Ian Wright Are Current Favourites

Bookies are already predicting who will win I’m A Celeb 2019.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019’s full line-up has finally been announced and it includes stars such as Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, and Capital’s very own Roman Kemp.

With five days still to go until the launch of I’m A Celeb, bookies are now listing odds of who will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle, and Ian Wright and Roman are firm favourites.

Former England striker Ian is listed with 2/1 odds to be crowned king of the jungle by William Hill, while Roman is just behind him at 9/2.

Ian Wright currently sits as a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: ITV

Roman Kemp is one of the favourites to be crowned king of the jungle. Picture: ITV

Rugby star James Haskell has 5/1 odds while former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner has odds of 7/1.

Myles Stephenson has odds of 8/1 and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is at 9/1.

Last on the list is comedian Andrew Maxwell and DJ Adele Roberts who both currently sit at 16/1 odds.

Nadine Coyle's odds to win are 9/1. Picture: ITV

Kate Garraway is looking forward to an adventure in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Here are the odds in full:

Ian Wright 2/1

Roman Kemp 9/2

James Haskell 5/1

Caitlyn Jenner 7/1

Myles Stephenson 8/1

Nadine Coyle 9/1

Jacqueline Jossa 12/1

Kate Garraway 12/1

Adele Roberts 16/1

Andrew Maxwell 16/1

Roman has some strange fears, some of which might not hold him back in the jungle as one is a phobia of cotton wool.

He said of his fear: “I don’t know when this fear first started but the only way I can describe it is like a nail going down a chalkboard – it has that effect on me.

“I hate it so much that if I am in a coffin with cotton wool, then that is going to be the worst thing ever for me! I am fine though with things like insects and spiders!”

Meanwhile, fellow favourite Ian has some very legitimate fears of what he might find in the jungle.

He explained: “Snakes, rats and creepy crawlies are also not the kind of thing I would have in my bedroom! Some of those things will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there. And to be honest, I am trying not to think about it too much because if you do, you could tie yourself in knots!”

I’m A Celeb returns on Sunday 17 November, where Ant and Dec will be back together hosting the show following Ant’s hiatus in 2018 where Holly Willoughby stepped in.

The spin-off show Extra Camp will be hosted by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

