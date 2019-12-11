Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reunite With I'm A Celeb Star Dad Caitlyn And Throw Her A Welcome Home Party

11 December 2019, 17:24 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 17:26

Caitlyn Jenner returned back home
Caitlyn Jenner returned back home. Picture: Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner finally flew home to LA and she was thrown a surprise party by her daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner threw their dad Caitlyn a surprise party to welcome back the 70-year-old from the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

They filled their dad's living room with balloons and a 'Welcome Home' sign, which the former Olympian sweetly shared on her Instagram page.

Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out On Caitlyn's I'm A Celeb Stint By Sharing Emotional Message For Her Dad

She captioned it: "Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner [sic]."

This comes after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were dragged on social media for not greeting Caitlyn on the bridge after leaving the camp.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner threw Caitlyn a welcome home party
Kendall and Kylie Jenner threw Caitlyn a welcome home party. Picture: Instagram

Caitlyn's step-daughter, Kim, publicly spoke out about the I'm A Celeb star's stint, claiming the ITV programme never tried to contact her.

The mother-of-four shared a news story which said her step-brother, Brandon, claimed the family weren't contacted at any point.

She wrote: "Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

However, some of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars praised their father's efforts on social media.

Kendall Jenner reached out to Caitlyn
Kendall Jenner reached out to Caitlyn. Picture: Instagram

24-year-old model Kendall recently took to her Instagram story to share a video of the iconic moment on the show, where Nadine Coyle taught Caitlyn, Jacqueline Jossa, and Adele Roberts Girls Aloud’s ‘The Promise’ dance routine.

She captioned it: “Always rooting for you [heart emoji], strongest person on the [earth]. Just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

Caitlyn's account, which was being managed by Sophia reposted it, adding: "@kendalljenner the best."

It didn’t take long for the model’s younger sister to reach out, as a few days later Kylie liked a post on the TV star’s account of Caitlyn and Sophia with their two dogs, which read: “We are all rooting for you @caitlynjenner on @imacelebritylive on @itv.”

Kim was the first to show her support for her step-father after she replied to a tweet from the I'm A Celeb's Twitter account.

The post showed a video of Caitlyn waking up the camp with her most iconic saying in the programme so far: “Let’s go team, it’s not just another day, it’s another day to excel, another day to be great,” which was made viral after Roman Kemp impersonated it.

She continued: “Rise and shine,” which was a hilarious nod to her makeup mogul daughter, Kylie.

Kim then replied to the tweet, writing: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

