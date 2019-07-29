What Time Is The Love Island Finale On & How Long Is The Episode?

What time is the Love Island finale on and how long is the episode? Picture: ITV/Love Island

Find out what time the special extended episode of Love Island is on tonight for the finale which will crown new champions of the show.

Love Island 2019 is officially about to crown the winning couple as Caroline Flack hosts a live finale from the infamous villa in Mallorca, so what time is Monday's episode on and how long is it going to be?

After eight whole weeks of summer evening viewing, the fifth series of the show is wrapping up, so who do people reckon will be taking home the £50,000 prize, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Sokoand India Reynolds or Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea?

What time is the Love Island finale on?

The Monday night final takes place on 29th July, and will air from 9pm - 10.35pm on ITV2, and where as the usual show is footage that has been filmed and edited from the previous days, the episode will air live from the villa with Caroline Flack presenting and a live audience present.

How long is the final episode?

The episode will run for roughly half an hour longer than a usual episode, an hour and thirty five minutes in total.

Who is the favourite couple to win?

The bookies' favourite couple to win is Greg & Amber, despite them only being a 'couple' for a relatively short period of time, where as Molly-Mae & Tommy, widely seen as the most solid couple, and Curtis & Maura, are estimate to be in the running for third and fourth place.

Ovie and India also have good odds to win, ever since the nation pretty much fell in love with the professional basketball player and his laid back attitude and hilarious catchphrases.

What is the prize for the Love Island winners & what is the twist?

The winning couple get a £50,000 prize between them, but it isn't as simple as that.

Caroline offers both individual the option to either split it 50/50 or steal the money for themselves, which makes for a moment of seriously tense TV- however, the 'golden balls' moment of one person stealing the money has never yet happened.

This is probably because they're aware that basically the entire nation is watching them on live TV and would have a field day knowing they'd cheated their better half out of 25k, but hey, who is to say this year couldn't be different?

