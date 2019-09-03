Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach

The Love Islanders are heading to the US! Picture: ITV2

Love Islanders including Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel and Niall Aslam are set to join the cast of the US version of Ex On The Beach.

Love Islanders; Georgia Steel, Niall Aslam and Michael Griffiths will be joining the new series of US ‘Ex On The Beach’, with the hopes to find ‘someone special’.

According to reports, show bosses were keen to snap up Michael after his stint on the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show.

A source told a tabloid: "Michael was one of the stand-out stars on this year's Love Island thanks to his love triangle with Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides.

"He's had a lot of female attention since leaving the villa but hasn't found that special someone, so he's hoping this show will help fix that."

It is yet to be confirmed which of his exes will join the show, as his ex-flame Amber is loved up with her boyfriend, Greg O’Shea, and Joanna branded him a ‘snake’ on national television.

21-year-old Georgia Steel is in high hopes for romance in the show after her ‘fraudster’ ex-boyfriend stole money from her.

Others stars set to join the US show will include The Valley’s Lateysha Grace, and TOWIE’s Lewis Bloor, who will come face to face with ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison.

A TV insider told a tabloid: "Ex On The Beach bosses know Georgia and Lateysha are guaranteed to bring drama to the latest series with their no-nonsense attitude.

“They definitely won't hold back."

