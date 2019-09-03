Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel & Niall Aslam Have Signed Up For The US Version Of Ex On The Beach

3 September 2019, 14:03

The Love Islanders are heading to the US!
The Love Islanders are heading to the US! Picture: ITV2

Love Islanders including Michael Griffiths, Georgia Steel and Niall Aslam are set to join the cast of the US version of Ex On The Beach.

Love Islanders; Georgia Steel, Niall Aslam and Michael Griffiths will be joining the new series of US ‘Ex On The Beach’, with the hopes to find ‘someone special’.

According to reports, show bosses were keen to snap up Michael after his stint on the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths Gets Cosy With Co-Star Nabila Badda Moments Before Cuddling Up To Joanna Chimonides

A source told a tabloid: "Michael was one of the stand-out stars on this year's Love Island thanks to his love triangle with Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides.

"He's had a lot of female attention since leaving the villa but hasn't found that special someone, so he's hoping this show will help fix that."

It is yet to be confirmed which of his exes will join the show, as his ex-flame Amber is loved up with her boyfriend, Greg O’Shea, and Joanna branded him a ‘snake’ on national television.

21-year-old Georgia Steel is in high hopes for romance in the show after her ‘fraudster’ ex-boyfriend stole money from her.

Others stars set to join the US show will include The Valley’s Lateysha Grace, and TOWIE’s Lewis Bloor, who will come face to face with ex-girlfriend, Georgia Harrison.

A TV insider told a tabloid: "Ex On The Beach bosses know Georgia and Lateysha are guaranteed to bring drama to the latest series with their no-nonsense attitude.

“They definitely won't hold back."

> Download Our Fancy New App To Keep Tabs On All Your Love Island Faves!

Latest Love Island News

Molly-Mae's collection hasn't gone down well with fans.

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague's Pretty Little Thing Collection Branded 'Fake' By 'Disappointed' Fans
The cute couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Take The Next Step As They Move In Together
Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut

Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut
Kaz has hit back at 'haters'.

Kaz Crossley Fires Back At Trolls Who Accused Boyfriend Theo Campbell Of Lying About Eye Accident
Theo has lost vision in his right eye.

Theo Campbell Shares Video Of The Moment He Was Blinded In One Eye By Champagne Cork

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles likes a fan's tweet about a major glow-up, confirming HS2 on the way

Harry Styles Celebrates A Fan's Glow Up On Twitter As HS2 Approaches
Ariana fans urge the singer to cancel the rest of Sweetener

Fans Are Calling For Ariana Grande To Cancel The Rest Of The Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande

Liam Payne defends Justin Bieber over heartfelt Instagram post

Liam Payne Criticises The Media's Focus On Justin Bieber's Drug Use After His Heartfelt Instagram Post
benny blanco stopped Ed Sheeran from swearing when writing 'Love Yourself'

benny blanco Persuaded Ed Sheeran To Change The Title Of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself'

Ed Sheeran

Matt Healy is facing a huge backlash.

Matt Healy Causes Outrage As He Wears Suicide Vest In The 1975 Music Video For ‘People’
Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE

Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'

More Movies & TV News

James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours
The pair met on last year's series of the dancing show.

Diane Buswell Shares Adorable Good Luck Card From Joe Sugg Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing
13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash
Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran

Wes Nelson 'laughs' at ex Megan whilst on holiday with new girlfriend, Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson 'Laughs' At Ex Megan Barton Hanson On Holiday With Love Island Girlfriend Arabella Chi