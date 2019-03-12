MTV’s The Valleys To Return? Producers ‘In Talks’ For Revamp Of Welsh Reality Show

12 March 2019, 14:59 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 15:06

The Valleys could return to MTV with a revamp
The Valleys could return to MTV with a revamp. Picture: Getty

The Valleys was one of our favourite reality TV shows when it began in 2012, following the same rowdy format as Geordie Shore and Jersey Shore – and it looks like the programme could finally be making a comeback.

MTV is said to be “in talks” to bring back The Valleys, five years after the Welsh version of Geordie Shore was axed.

According to the tabloids discussions are in place to give the show a revamp, including some of the wildest original cast members as well as new faces.

The most controversial characters Lateysha Grace and Natalee Harris are reportedly both wanted to head the show’s new line up.

Natalee Harris became a firm favourite cast member of The Valleys
Natalee Harris became a firm favourite cast member of The Valleys. Picture: Getty

A source told the paper: “There are talks about The Valleys being brought back but it’s top secret.

“A date has even been set for filming and they’ll use old and new cast.

“Lateysha is top of the list of who MTV want to star as she’s gone on to bigger and better things.”

Lateysha starred in Big Brother in 2016, but was evicted after co-star Jason Burrill opted to take £20,000 from the prize fund in exchange for one of his fellow contestants to lose their place in the house.

Meanwhile, Natalee Harris appeared on Ex On The Beach last year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Reality TV News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Courtney Green admitted 'it's love'.

Courtney Green’s Boyfriend: Who Is TOWIE Star’s New Beau Calum Bushby?
Ariana Grande fans wonder if Pete Davidson will be on the set list

Sweetener Tour: Will Ariana Grande Perform Track 'Pete Davidson' Following Split From SNL Star?

Ariana Grande

Jack Fowler left viewers 'gobsmacked' with his comments.

Jack Fowler Leaves Celebs Go Dating Viewers ‘Howling’ After He Asks Identical Twins How Old They Are
Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande dated for three years

How Old Is Graham Phillips And When Did The Riverdale Actor Date Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande

Wes Nelson is said to have bought Megan Barton-Hanson a holiday for her birthday.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson ‘Books Moroccan Holiday’ To Try And Win Megan Barton-Hanson Back

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Shawn Mendes Instagram

Shawn Mendes's Hottest Instagram Pictures - 17 Photos Of The 'Lost In Japan' Star Looking Seriously Gorgeous

Shawn Mendes

The OA returns to Netflix on March 22nd

When Is The OA Season 2 Released on Netflix, Who's In The Cast And What's The Series About?
Shawn Mendes fans share VIP and set experiences from tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Fans Share VIP & Up-Close Experiences From Concerts

Shawn Mendes

True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl.

Who Is True Thompson? Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby Daughter's Age, Siblings And More
Ariana Grande's new Starbucks drink has fans questioning whether she's still vegan

Ariana Grande Vegan? ‘7 Rings’ Singer’s Diet As Fans Question New Starbucks Drink

Ariana Grande