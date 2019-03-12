MTV’s The Valleys To Return? Producers ‘In Talks’ For Revamp Of Welsh Reality Show

The Valleys could return to MTV with a revamp. Picture: Getty

The Valleys was one of our favourite reality TV shows when it began in 2012, following the same rowdy format as Geordie Shore and Jersey Shore – and it looks like the programme could finally be making a comeback.

MTV is said to be “in talks” to bring back The Valleys, five years after the Welsh version of Geordie Shore was axed.

According to the tabloids discussions are in place to give the show a revamp, including some of the wildest original cast members as well as new faces.

The most controversial characters Lateysha Grace and Natalee Harris are reportedly both wanted to head the show’s new line up.

Natalee Harris became a firm favourite cast member of The Valleys. Picture: Getty

A source told the paper: “There are talks about The Valleys being brought back but it’s top secret.

“A date has even been set for filming and they’ll use old and new cast.

“Lateysha is top of the list of who MTV want to star as she’s gone on to bigger and better things.”

Lateysha starred in Big Brother in 2016, but was evicted after co-star Jason Burrill opted to take £20,000 from the prize fund in exchange for one of his fellow contestants to lose their place in the house.

Meanwhile, Natalee Harris appeared on Ex On The Beach last year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Reality TV News