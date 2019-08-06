Love Island’s Michael Griffiths Gets Cosy With Co-Star Nabila Badda Moments Before Cuddling Up To Joanna Chimonides

6 August 2019, 10:45

Michael Griffiths was seen getting close to Nabila Badda
Michael Griffiths was seen getting close to Nabila Badda. Picture: Nabila Badda/Instagram / ITV2

Love Island love rat Michael Griffiths was seen cosying up to co-star Nabila Badda.

Michael Griffiths didn’t win himself many fans during Love Island 2019, after ditching Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides when she was in Casa Amor and then saying he still had feelings for her once Joanna was booted from the villa.

Love Island Bosses ‘Searching For Twins, Goth Girls & Essex Lads’ For New Winter Series

When Michael finally left the show he revealed he was still interested in Joanna and the pair have since been papped kissing, but on Monday night the firefighter was pictured getting very close to Nabila Badda who entered the villa for a brief time halfway through Love Island.

In a corridor away from the party, Michael could be seen leaning against the door as he chatted to Nabila before planting a kiss on her cheek – in photos obtained by the tabloids.

Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides in the villa
Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides in the villa. Picture: ITV2

The pair were later seen larking about in the street, with Michael scooping Nabila up in his arms and twirling her around before throwing her over his shoulder and holding her in a fireman’s carry.

However, moments later he was seen kissing love interest Joanna once again, as they waited with their bags and suitcases in hand.

Meanwhile, Nabila has since shut down any hints at romance with Michael, writing on Instagram Stories: “It was a kiss on the cheek, we’re good friends. Please can the media stop painting Michael in a bad light. He’s a good guy and affectionate with all his friends.”

However, Joanna hasn’t yet ruled out romance with the Love Island hunk, recently revealing on Fubar Radio she still has feelings for him.

She said: “I still do have feeling for him, I can’t switch them off. Us girls are attracted to the bad boys aren’t we!”

Michael was coupled up with Amber for four weeks in the villa before he dumped her for Joanna, but the beauty therapist had the last laugh as she went on to win the show with partner Greg O’Shea.

