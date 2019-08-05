Love Island Bosses ‘Searching For Twins, Goth Girls & Essex Lads’ For New Winter Series

5 August 2019, 17:24

A brand new series of Love Island will begin in January 2020.
A brand new series of Love Island will begin in January 2020. Picture: instagram

Love Island bosses are ‘searching for twins, goth girls and Essex lads’ for new winter series.

Love Island has finally come to an end after 8 long weeks of drama. But, for the first time in the show’s history, fans won’t have to wait a full 12 months for the brand new series, because it will return in January 2020! Which means show bosses are now on the hunt for a brand new line-up.

However, the team of casting directors are looking for some very specific types of people, this time around.

Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners

According to one unnamed man, who spoke to a tabloid, they are on the hunt for ‘twins, goth girls and Essex lads’.

He said: “I was asked if I was single and they showed me credentials from ITV2.

“I was a bit nervous about giving my name so they then showed me an email where they’d been asked to find “types”. On there, it listed twins, goth girls and Essex lads.”

It was revealed earlier this week that only six 2019 Love Islanders actually applied for the show and the rest were headhunted.

According to reports, 98,000 people applied to be on the show, but it was the likes of Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard who were chosen after their agents managed to get them on to the show.

