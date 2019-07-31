Love Island's Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners

31 July 2019, 11:21

Maura Higgins has explained why she didn’t look happy when Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won Love Island.

Love Island wrapped up on 29 July, with beauty therapist Amber Gill and rugby player Greg O’Shea announced as the winners of the fifth series.

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague came in second place, while Ovie Soko and India Reynolds came third and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished in fourth place.

Maura and Curtis said they were happy to have came fourth, but the grid girl was visibly stunned when she saw Amber and Greg scoop the prize.

Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win
Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win. Picture: ITV2

The 28 year old’s face confused viewers, as the cameras panned to her sour face while Greg and Amber cheered at their feat.

But she has now explained her frosty look, telling The Mirror: “You know what, I’m not going to lie – I was shocked.

“Obviously, I love Greg and Amber to bits, but I mean, it’s Love Island. Molly and Tommy have found love, it’s genuine love, and I was without a doubt shocked. I thought they had it in the bag.”

She added: “It is Love Island and they found love.”

Amber has since spoken to Cosmopolitan about her reaction, saying: "I think that everybody was surprised that we won... I think even we are surprise. I wouldn't be mad at Maura if she was. We couldn't believe it either. So yeah."

Moments before Amber and Greg were crowned king and queen of the series, Curtis and Maura were told by Caroline Flack they’d finished in fourth place and in their interview with the show’s host they said they simply couldn’t believe they’d even got to the final.

Maura Higgins looked far from happy at the Love Island final
Maura Higgins looked far from happy at the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

Maura also revealed when she first entered the villa she had her eye on Michael Griffiths, but she made a beeline for Tommy Fury because they “had a better connection”.

However, after Tommy made his feelings clear for Molly-Mae Maura lost interest in Tommy.

She later coupled up with Tom Walker when he arrived as a bombshell contestant, but they had an explosive fallout after she heard him say he wanted to see “if she’s all mouth or not” following their chance to enter the hideaway.

Just a few weeks later, Maura revealed her feelings for Curtis following his split from Amy Hart and the couple soon grew very close.

