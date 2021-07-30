Has Liam Given Away Millie’s Favourite Necklace In Casa Amor?

30 July 2021, 10:59

Millie gave Liam her beloved Sagittarius necklace
Millie gave Liam her beloved Sagittarius necklace. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Reardon was trusted with partner Millie Court’s necklace when he went to Casa Amor.

Millie Court brought her Sagittarius necklace into the Love Island villa with her and packed it into partner Liam Reardon’s suitcase when the boys headed off to Casa Amor.

The girls all sent the boys off with a reminder of themselves, with Liberty Poole packing her bra for boyfriend Jake Cornish and Kaz Kamwi including her dressing gown for partner Tyler Cruickshank.

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Millie has worn her beloved necklace every single day and it’s featured in most of her selfies on Instagram, so fans were horrified when they noticed the exact same piece of jewellery on one of the girls in Casa Amor.

A Sagittarius necklace was seen on Amy Day's wrist
A Sagittarius necklace was seen on Amy Day's wrist. Picture: ITV2

Even as she packed it she said she’d be furious if he lost it and Liam looked genuinely delighted to see she’d given it to him.

However, fans spotted it around bombshell Amy Day’s wrist when she shared a kiss with Hugo Hammond.

Luckily Millie's sister, who's running her social accounts for the islander while she's away, said she's already ordered her a new one, ready for her return home.

Millie Court's been pining for Liam Reardon while he's been in Casa Amor
Millie Court's been pining for Liam Reardon while he's been in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

There’s a high chance the girls just have the same necklace, but Liam’s already proved to be a disappointment to Millie while away from the villa.

The Welsh bricklayer has well and truly had his head turned by Lillie Haynes, getting a lap dance from her, sharing a bed with her and eventually kissing her on the day bed.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
Liam Reardon's been cracking on with Lillie Haynes
Liam Reardon's been cracking on with Lillie Haynes. Picture: ITV2

Fans are now waiting to see if he’ll return to the villa with hopes of reuniting with Millie or if he’ll re-couple with Lillie.

Meanwhile, in the main villa Millie has been seen in tears over concerns he’s moved on to someone else, after a postcard revealing the boys’ Casa Amor antics showed him in bed with Lillie.

She’s stayed loyal to her man so far, and Friday night’s episode will finally air Liam’s decision.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

We're seriously jealous of Millie Court's home...

Inside Love Island Star Millie Court's Dreamy Essex Home

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son
Have Brad and Aaron put Lucinda Strafford behind them?

Love Island’s Aaron And Brad Make Peace After Lucinda Blowout
Curtis Pritchard opened up about his friendship with the 2019 Islanders

Curtis Pritchard Reveals Why He Cut Ties With Love Island Co-Stars Including Tommy Fury
Love Island's Liam hints he'll re-couple with Mille amid Casa Amor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Hints He’ll Return To Millie Court As Re-Coupling Looms

Hot On Capital

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More
Bille Eilish fans think 'Happier Than Ever' is about her ex-boyfriend Q

Billie Eilish Addresses Relationship Heartache In ‘Happier Than Ever’ Lyrics
Harry Styles has a signature stage move fans have dubbed 'the whale'

Can We Bring Back Harry Styles’ Iconic Stage Move Please?

Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock show off their bumps in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)'

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards GLOW On Set Of ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’
Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Billie Eilish is believed to be dating Matthew Tyler Vorce

Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Get To Know Billie Eilish’s 'New Boyfriend'

More Movies & TV News

Mark and Jessica's drama went beyond Love is Blind

What Happened With Mark, LC And Jessica After Love Is Blind? A Timeline Of Events
"You can’t trust one thing that comes out of her mouth. Let alone anywhere else."

Georgina Sparks' Kid Milo Is All Grown Up In The New Gossip Girl Reboot
When will Married At First Sight UK air?

When Is Married At First Sight UK Coming Back?

Love Is Blind's reunion episode was filmed during the pandemic

When Was Love Is Blind: After The Altar Filmed?

Francesca Farago crashed the Love is Blind reunion

Wait…Did Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers Date Francesca Farago From Too Hot To Handle?