Has Liam Given Away Millie’s Favourite Necklace In Casa Amor?

Millie gave Liam her beloved Sagittarius necklace. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Liam Reardon was trusted with partner Millie Court’s necklace when he went to Casa Amor.

Millie Court brought her Sagittarius necklace into the Love Island villa with her and packed it into partner Liam Reardon’s suitcase when the boys headed off to Casa Amor.

The girls all sent the boys off with a reminder of themselves, with Liberty Poole packing her bra for boyfriend Jake Cornish and Kaz Kamwi including her dressing gown for partner Tyler Cruickshank.

Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

Millie has worn her beloved necklace every single day and it’s featured in most of her selfies on Instagram, so fans were horrified when they noticed the exact same piece of jewellery on one of the girls in Casa Amor.

A Sagittarius necklace was seen on Amy Day's wrist. Picture: ITV2

Even as she packed it she said she’d be furious if he lost it and Liam looked genuinely delighted to see she’d given it to him.

However, fans spotted it around bombshell Amy Day’s wrist when she shared a kiss with Hugo Hammond.

Luckily Millie's sister, who's running her social accounts for the islander while she's away, said she's already ordered her a new one, ready for her return home.

Millie Court's been pining for Liam Reardon while he's been in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Millies sister is not playing! She ordered her a new necklace already 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FVpkwbwoOR — b (@demonichelI) July 29, 2021

There’s a high chance the girls just have the same necklace, but Liam’s already proved to be a disappointment to Millie while away from the villa.

The Welsh bricklayer has well and truly had his head turned by Lillie Haynes, getting a lap dance from her, sharing a bed with her and eventually kissing her on the day bed.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Liam Reardon's been cracking on with Lillie Haynes. Picture: ITV2

Fans are now waiting to see if he’ll return to the villa with hopes of reuniting with Millie or if he’ll re-couple with Lillie.

Meanwhile, in the main villa Millie has been seen in tears over concerns he’s moved on to someone else, after a postcard revealing the boys’ Casa Amor antics showed him in bed with Lillie.

She’s stayed loyal to her man so far, and Friday night’s episode will finally air Liam’s decision.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital