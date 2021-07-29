Lucinda Strafford’s Instagram Comments Have Been Flooded With The Same Word

29 July 2021, 14:18 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 17:14

Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word
Lucinda Strafford's Instagram comments have been filled with the same word. Picture: ITV2/@lucindastrafford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford’s latest Instagram post has been filled with comments from Love Island fans.

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford left the villa last weekend with Aaron Francis, who she’s now revealed she’s split from as they've decided to remain friends.

While the 21-year-old has been getting back to her normal life outside of the villa, she made her return to Instagram with a stunning new photo.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

In the caption, the boutique owner thanked everyone for the support she's received since leaving the villa, explaining she’s “unbelievably grateful for all of your kind messages”.

She added: “I had the most amazing time in there, and I’ve honestly met friends for life.”

Lucinda Strafford returned to Instagram after Love Island exit
Lucinda Strafford returned to Instagram after Love Island exit. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Amongst the messages of support, many Love Island fans took to the post to flood her comments with the same word, poking fun at her catchphrase from the show.

Lucinda’s post was met with a series of comments which read: “Realllllllllllyyyyyyyyyyyy,” as the Islander commonly used the word during her time in the villa.

In fact, Lucinda’s way of saying ‘really’ even became a point of discussion between herself, Millie Court and Georgia Townend, with the latter teaching her how to not over-exaggerate her words.

In an episode of the show’s Unseen Bits, Georgia was seen telling the young Islander: “Lucinda, we’re going to do some elocution lessons with dragging out your vowels.”

Love Island fans left the same comment on Lucinda Strafford's post
Love Island fans left the same comment on Lucinda Strafford's post. Picture: ITV2
Lucinda Strafford's catchphrase on Love Island went viral
Lucinda Strafford's catchphrase on Love Island went viral. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Before she knew it, Georgia had Lucinda repeating the word ‘really’ until she shortened it.

Georgia, who Lucinda branded as her ‘Love Island mum’ even took to her latest Instagram post with the sweetest message, penning, “Adoption papers being prepared as we speak, welcome home poppet!”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

