Love Island’s Finn Tapp Plans On Getting Paige Turley’s Name Tattooed On His Bum

26 February 2020, 11:04 | Updated: 26 February 2020, 11:33

Love Island star, Finn Tapp, wants to honour Paige Turley by inking her name
Love Island star, Finn Tapp, wants to honour Paige Turley by inking her name. Picture: PA

Finn Tapp wants to add ‘Paigey Baby’ to his impressive tattoo collection as a tribute to his girlfriend and Love Island co-star, Paige Turley.

Love Island’s winners, Finn Tapp and Paige Turley have been going from strength to strength since entering the villa, and now the Oxford City footballer has revealed his plans to get some ink dedicated to his girlfriend.

Speaking to OK! After the final, he was asked what his plans were once leaving Cape Town, and if he intended on adding to his tattoo collection.

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

22-year-old Paige chimed in, saying: "We’ve already agreed you’re adding Paige [to your ink].”

He then joked: “Paige’s name is going somewhere. Maybe ‘Paigey baby’ on my a**e.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have flown back from South Africa
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have flown back from South Africa. Picture: PA

Going on to talk about their life as a couple, they revealed their plans to move in together ‘somewhere in the middle ground’ of their hometowns - Scotland and Oxford - and they’ve opted for Manchester.

20-year-old Finn even boasted that he’s been thinking about how he’d pop the question to his Love Island co-star.

“I’ve got an idea of how I would want to propose,” he said, "I have thought about marriage with Paigey.”

If that isn’t cute enough, they also have their hearts set on getting a dog together!

Whilst the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant said she wanted an English Bulldog, her man explained he would rather get a ‘blue staffy’.

The pair have flown back home from South Africa after splitting the £50,000 cash prize on Sunday, February 23.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were runners up, whilst Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones came in third place.

