Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

Paige Turley has responded to ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi's joke about sharing her Love Island winnings. Picture: Getty / Shutterstock

Paige Turley has responded to ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi’s joke about her splitting her winnings with him.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp scooped the £50,000 Love Island prize when the 2020 winter series wrapped on Sunday, and they’ve already made plans about what to spend the huge fortune on.

After revealing they’d like to spend the £50k on a deposit for a house in Manchester, Paige was asked about the joke her ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi made at the start of the series about her splitting the winnings with him.

Responding to Lewis’ cheeky joke, Paige, 22, said to the tabloids: “That’s just Lewis, it comes as no surprise he said that. But I can’t give him any money because once I pay off my debts there’ll be nothing left."

The pop star was also asked about Lewis’ admission at The BRIT Awards that his chart-topping single ‘Someone You Loved’ – which won Song of the Year – wasn’t written about her, but was penned for his late grandmother instead.

Paige replied: “Lewis has never told me what the songs were about so if he said it was about his nan, then it was.”

Before entering the villa, Paige said in her introduction video: “According to the papers, they think the song was about me, the song was called ‘Someone You Loved’ - if that’s the case, Lewis I am so sorry.”

Lewis and Paige clearly ended their relationship on good terms, but the Scottish bombshell is now besotted with her Love Island beau, Finn.

Quizzed on the plans they have for their return to normality, Finn said: “We want to go on holiday in April – and move out to Manchester in a few months. We’ve got the deposit now!”

They also discussed plans to move to Manchester, so that it’s a ‘middle ground’ between their hometowns – Paige is from Glasgow, while Finn is from Milton Keynes.

Paige said of their move: “I totally love Scotland. I’ve never had a reason to move away from it. I think Glasgow might be a bit rough for Finn. They’d eat him alive! I’m joking. I think it would be a bit unfair of me to take him away from his comforts.”

The couple are also discussing the idea of getting a dog, such as an English Bulldog or a Blue Staffy, and are hoping to go on a big holiday in April.

