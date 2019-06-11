Love Island’s Danny Williams 'Playing A Game' In The Villa Claims Ex Girlfriend In Leaked Phone Call

Danny Williams is apparently in the villa to better his career. Picture: ITV2

Love Island saw the arrival of new contestant Danny Williams this week, as he took both Yewande Biala and Molly Mae Hague on a date.

Danny Williams left Yewande Biala and Molly Mae Hague lusting over him when he took them each for a first date upon his arrival into Love Island, after impressing the girls with his tall frame and chiselled good looks.

Yewande was especially captivated by Danny’s good looks, as she was seen telling her co-stars Amy Hart and Amber Gill how happy their date had made her. However, Molly Mae also confessed Danny was her type which left the girls seething as the 20 year old already has Tommy Fury and Anton Danyluk showing their interest in her.

Either way, the girls will likely both be disappointed if the claims made by Danny’s supposed ex are anything to believe. It has now been claimed the hunky model told his ex girlfriend he was “just playing a game” by entering the villa and simply wants to further his career.

In a phone conversation shared on Twitter, a woman (thought to be Danny’s ex) can be heard speaking to a mystery man about the new Islander, saying she’s known for a month he would be entering the villa.

She said: “I’ve known for like a month. He said ‘I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, I’m playing a game I’m doing it for my career. He was like, ‘you’ve got to remember I’m playing a game, whatever you see on there it’s a game’ – it doesn’t look like a game to me."

Viewers of the ITV2 show have since flooded Twitter after hearing the conversation, with one person saying they first saw the phone call on Snapchat.

“I’m so angry right now,” one person responded, as another said: “Whew, well then.”

Danny entered the villa on Monday night’s show, where he was seen telling Yewande she “has a beautiful smile” before later telling Molly Mae he’d “allow her into Danny land”.

He also picked Amber Gill to go on a date with, but when she returned Amber admitted she fancies Michael Griffiths more.

And in a preview for the following episode, the couple can be seen kissing on the daybeds, suggesting these two could be the next pairing we see couple up.

