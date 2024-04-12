Love Island's Anton Danyluk Just Ended Georgia Harrison Split Rumours

Georgia H and Anton are in the middle of breakup rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Anton has ended the Georgia H split rumours with a single post after people suspected he was dating Hannah Elizabeth.

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison were the unexpected couple to come out of Love Island All Stars, yet they ended up being the perfect match.

But just days ago sceptics thought they'd been proved right when a video posted by Georgia hinted to their split. This was then inflamed by Anton being photographed linking arms with Love Island co-star Hannah Elizabeth on a 'date night' in Mayfair.

The pair were also joined by Anton's mum Sharie Ann who doubles as his podcast host for 'What's The Crack'. Hannah shared a playful video to her IG story where Anton called her his "wifey". "Reunited with the wifey! The wife, it's date night tonight you know, I can't wait," he said.

Speculation that the pair were dating continued when Hannah shared a snap of them having a Nandos together. But now, after days of split rumours Anton seems to have proved that he and Georgia are still very much together.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk looked like they were going from strength to strength before the split rumours started. Picture: Getty

Anton collaborated with an Instagram post on his podcast page meaning the video appears on his feed. And in the clip shared Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby was talking about him taking a big step in his relationship with Georgia.

Charlotte said "obviously you're with Georgia" and then made an unclear signal with her hand which prompted Anton to say: "It's been like literally five weeks max."

Charlotte pressed: "Me and Jack got pregnant after two months, you've got to get this show on the road Anton. What are you waiting for? Can't be letting the days be ticking away.

The reality show star has been in a relationship with her fiancé Jake Ankers since early 2022, they quickly moved in together and welcomed their baby girl Alba in the October, just over a year later Jake popped the question.

"Get it out, get it in and get the baby on the way," she quipped. Giggling with his mum, Anton repeated "get it out, get it in".

Anton talks about his feelings for Georgia H

Anton captioned the post with a poll asking his followers if they agreed with Charlotte using 'Yes - another Love Island baby' and 'No too soon' as the possible answers.

Either way it seems he and Georgia are still going strong because who would want to talk about having a baby with an ex!

One fan commented, "Make it official at least," the Scotsman replied: "That's what I would have thought was the process." This suggests the pair aren't even officially boyfriend and girlfriend but from what we can see they are defo dating still.

Someone in support of the baby chat wrote: "Tbh, Anton and G are the most amazing couple and I do think their babies would be so cute, I'm here for it. Can't wait."

Hannah has been feeding into the dating rumours. Picture: Instagram @hannahelizinsta

However, the split rumours are likely to continue until Anton and Georgia are seen together again. Especially as after Anton shared the video Hannah shared a picture of them together at an event - only further suggesting they are an item.

Georgia has just left the country for a juice retreat so it's probably going to be a little while until we see her back with her man.

