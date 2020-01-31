Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Dating’ Chelsea Footballer Fikayo Tomori

The pair have been flirting on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Amber Gill is reportedly dating footballer Fikayo Tomori.

Amber Gill is ’dating’ Chelsea footballer Fikayo Tomori, according to reports.

The 2019 Love Island winner, who has remained single since splitting from Greg O’Shea last year, has apparently been on two dates with the sportsman and they’ve hit it off big time.

An insider told a tabloid: “They’ve been on two dates in as many weeks in London.

“He’s even met her really good friends, so that tells you how serious she’s taking it.

“They’ve been chatting for quite a while now but only recently met properly. They are both really busy and she doesn’t go on many dates, so it’s a really good sign.

“The fact she has posted a public display of affection, by flirting on Instagram, is a good sign too.

“She’s not usually one to show her feelings so quickly.”

Amber rose to fame on the fifth series of Love Island.

She was originally coupled up with Callum MacLeod but the pair quickly realised they had little in common.

The beauty therapist then coupled up with Anton Danyluk - on a friendship basis - and soon after she realised she had feelings for Ex on the Beach star Michael Griffiths.

It didn’t take long for the pair to become fan favourites and the public were convinced they ‘had the £50k prize money in the bag’. However, Casa Amor then happened and Michael had his head turned by Joanna Chimonides.

Shortly after, Greg entered the villa, as a bombshell, and they hit it off and went on to win the show.

Things weren’t meant to be, though, and the Irishman reportedly dumped her by text just weeks after they were crowned winners.

We’re glad Amber is now moving on!

