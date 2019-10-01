Ex On The Beach: Love Island's Michael Griffiths & Exes Charlie Brake & Ellie Brown Join Show

Love Island exes join the celeb series of Ex On The Beach. Picture: Instagram @brown.elle/ @charliebrake1

Ex On Th Beach has revealed its star-studded line-up which plenty of Love Islanders and TOWIE stars.

Ex On The Beach has just revealed its latest line-up for a star-studded special and it's packed with reality stars from our favourite shows including TOWIE, Love Island , Geordie Shore & Made In Chelsea, and of course, their exes.

The series, set in the US, is set to include Love Island exes, Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown, Michael Griffiths, Georgia Harrison, TOWIE's Joey Essex and Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei.

Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: All The Contestants Including Wes Nelson, Megan McKenna And Olivia Olson

Charlie and Ellie, who got together on the 2018 series of Love Island had a pretty bitter and public break up after the millionnaire was accused of cheating on the Geordie lass and telling her he'd gone to visit his parents.

The pair had an angry showdown on the reunion show and this publication reports that it will be Charlie who surprises Ellie who will take part in the show.

The MTV show is making its return after the tenth series was completely scrapped following the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis last year.

The former Love Islander was set to feature on the series that was pulled, and bosses feared the show would never return to television, telling a tabloid: "'It looked like the show might have been over for good when it didn't come back, but that isn't the case."

Former Love Islander Georgia Harrison is also set to star, who has dated famous faces including Stephen Bear and Lewis Bloor, and 2019 contestant Michael Griffiths is also headed out to the beach show, who we all know came to a savage end after breaking things off with Amber Gill.

Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, who has had a hugely rocky on/off relationship with co-star Maeve D'Ascanio is also going to head onto the reality show, as is seasoned professional Calum Best, who has dated Lindsay Lohan.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Music News