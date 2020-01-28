Exclusive

Dumped Love Island Star Connagh Howard Accuses Rebecca Gormley Of ‘Playing A Game’ In The Villa

Love Island’s Connagh Howard claimed former partner Rebecca Gormley is “a bit shady”.

Connagh Howard became the second islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa on Friday, after his partner Rebecca Gormley coupled up with Luke T instead – days after kissing Connagh “with a G”.

Now that he’s had a chance to look at the show from an outside point of view, Connagh has changed his opinions about Miss Newcastle 2019 Rebecca, but said he’d still date her on the outside.

When asked who he thinks might be playing a game in the villa, Connagh said Rebecca’s lack of communication with her fellow islanders about her decisions led him to think she might be “a bit shady.”

Rebecca Gormley dumped Connagh for Luke T. Picture: ITV2

Connagh Howard and Rebecca Gormley shared a kiss two days before she dumped him. Picture: ITV2

He told us: “It’s hard to say because you’ve only known these people a short amount of time, but if I had to say if anyone who probably was being a bit shady it would be Rebecca.

“Just not communicating things really,” he added.

Connagh entered the villa a few days after his co-stars, picking Sophie Piper to couple up with. But after a couple of days getting to know one another Rochelle Humes’ sister returned to her original coupling with Connor Durman, while Connagh with a G caught the eye of Rebecca.

Fast forward to Monday night’s episode and viewers saw Rebecca patch things up with Siannise Fudge after they came to blows over her picking Luke T to couple up with.

Siannise had wanted to pick Luke, but was left to choose between Connagh and Nas Majeed instead – a decision which saw her save Nas as he’s yet to have a chance at romance.

The girls eventually put an end to their rift after Connor Durman’s shock dumping from the villa put things into perspective, and Siannise continued getting to know Luke T.

However, the drama is set to continue after bombshells Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson entered the villa.

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

