Exclusive

Dumped Love Island Star Connagh Howard Accuses Rebecca Gormley Of ‘Playing A Game’ In The Villa

28 January 2020, 17:18

Love Island’s Connagh Howard claimed former partner Rebecca Gormley is “a bit shady”.

Connagh Howard became the second islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa on Friday, after his partner Rebecca Gormley coupled up with Luke T instead – days after kissing Connagh “with a G”.

Now that he’s had a chance to look at the show from an outside point of view, Connagh has changed his opinions about Miss Newcastle 2019 Rebecca, but said he’d still date her on the outside.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Accused Of Faking Her Heartache Over Connor Durman's Exit: 'I Can't See Any Tears'

When asked who he thinks might be playing a game in the villa, Connagh said Rebecca’s lack of communication with her fellow islanders about her decisions led him to think she might be “a bit shady.”

Rebecca Gormley dumped Connagh for Luke T
Rebecca Gormley dumped Connagh for Luke T. Picture: ITV2
Connagh Howard and Rebecca Gormley shared a kiss two days before she dumped him
Connagh Howard and Rebecca Gormley shared a kiss two days before she dumped him. Picture: ITV2

He told us: “It’s hard to say because you’ve only known these people a short amount of time, but if I had to say if anyone who probably was being a bit shady it would be Rebecca.

“Just not communicating things really,” he added.

Connagh entered the villa a few days after his co-stars, picking Sophie Piper to couple up with. But after a couple of days getting to know one another Rochelle Humes’ sister returned to her original coupling with Connor Durman, while Connagh with a G caught the eye of Rebecca.

Fast forward to Monday night’s episode and viewers saw Rebecca patch things up with Siannise Fudge after they came to blows over her picking Luke T to couple up with.

Siannise had wanted to pick Luke, but was left to choose between Connagh and Nas Majeed instead – a decision which saw her save Nas as he’s yet to have a chance at romance.

The girls eventually put an end to their rift after Connor Durman’s shock dumping from the villa put things into perspective, and Siannise continued getting to know Luke T.

However, the drama is set to continue after bombshells Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson entered the villa.

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
Sophie Piper was accused of faking her tears on Love Island

Love Island’s Sophie Piper Accused Of Faking Her Heartache Over Connor Durman's Exit: 'I Can't See Any Tears'
He has his eyes on a few girls in the villa

Who Is Love Island’s Wallace Wilson? Everything We Know About The Bombshell Personal Trainer
Demi Jones is a Love Island bombshell

Who Is Demi Jones? Love Island New Girl’s Age, Instagram And Job As She Heads Into The Villa
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles: From Sophie Piper And Connor Durman To Shaughna Phillips And Callum Jones

Hot On Capital

Kehlani has a new track out with Justin Bieber.

Who Is Kehlani? Everything We Know About The ‘Get Me’ Singer Who Is Supporting Justin Bieber On His 2020 Tour

Features

Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield are close friends off-screen

Inside Sex Education Stars Asa Butterfield And Emma Mackey’s Friendship: All The Times They Proved They're BFFs Off-Screen Too
Justin talked about fame in his documentary

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Why He Cancelled His Purpose Tour In First Docu-Series Episode

Justin Bieber

Kylie Jenner flew on the same helicopter as Kobe Bryant

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Saying She Flew In The Same Helicopter Kobe Bryant Died In
Justin Bieber is heading on tour

Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Changes Tour Before Dropping New Album

Justin Bieber

The boys usually take it in turns to translate

BTS ARMY Urge K-Pop Group To Hire Translator For 2020 Tour After ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview

More Movies & TV News

Jacqueline Jossa is rumoured to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl

Jacqueline Jossa 'Lined Up' To Star In BBC's Our Girl After Michelle Keegan Stepped Down
Asa Butterfield starred in the Nanny McPhee sequel in 2010

Where You've Seen Sex Education's Asa Butterfield Before: Movie Roles Including The Boy In Striped Pyjamas Revealed
Netflix's Sex Education has returned for series 2

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?
Kelis was unmasked as Daisy on The Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer Contestants Are Suffering From 'Crippling Claustrophobia' In Their Costumes
Jack Fincham shares photos of his baby daughter, Blossom

Love Island's Jack Fincham Shares First Pictures Of 'Secret' Daughter Blossom