Love Island Newbie Rebecca Gormley: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

Love Island's Rebecca has described herself as 'fearless'. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Who is the Love Island new girl Rebecca? Here’s everything you need to know including where she’s from and her beauty queen past.

The Love Island cast of 2020 is getting another newbie in the form of new girl Rebecca Gormley.

Joining the Cape Town villa, the former beauty queen has got her eyes set on three of the boys, Mike, Callum and Connagh.

So who is Rebecca Gormley? What was her job before Love Island? And is she really only 21-years-old?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new girl including how you can find her on Instagram:

Rebecca Gormley won Miss Newcastle 2018. Picture: Rebecca Gormley/Instagram

Who is Rebecca Gormley? How old is she?

Rebecca has described herself as “loud, outgoing and fearless” as she enters the Love Island villa.

From Newcastle, she’s just 21-years-old despite viewers claiming she looks older.

What is Love Island Rebecca’s job?

A part-time model, Rebecca won Miss Newcastle in 2018 and also came sixth in Miss England 2019.

And when she’s not busy pulling her best poses she also works as a carer.

The Love Island contestant is just 21 years old. Picture: Rebecca Gormley/Instagram

What’s Rebecca’s Instagram handle?

Go check out all her modelling skills over on Instagram @rebeccagormleyx.