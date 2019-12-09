Roman Kemp Spills On 'Unforgettable' I'm A Celeb Experience After Leaving The Jungle In Third Place

Roman Kemp finished in third place on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 has finally come to an end and we couldn't be prouder that Capital's very own Roman Kemp finished in third place.

Roman made it all the way to the final, along with Jacqueline Jossa, who was crowned queen of the jungle, and Andy Whyment.

In the first interview following his exit from the jungle, he spoke to hosts Ant and Dec about his Aussie experience, revealing: "My jungle experience has been something I’ll never forget".

The 26-year-old TV star said he started a countdown calendar when he arrived, and joked that Caitlyn Jenner teased he'd get the days wrong.

He said: "It was the greatest experience of my life, I've never had so much emotion in my life."

Describing the jungle as an "unnatural thing that forms a family in three weeks", he had nothing but love for his fellow campmates as he reflected on the eventful three weeks down under.

After Ro braved Bushtucker trials, endless bugs, and underwhelming rice and beans for the full three weeks, Ant and Dec announced that, although he came in third place, he's a winner in a slightly different aspect.

They told the radio host: “You’ve won more stars than anyone else in camp in the past five years,” – to which Roman seemed very happy about!

Explaining he did it more for the food than the stars (which sounds more like the Ro we know and love), he added: "I said just before we left, I’ve never once felt hungry.

"Whenever we went to do those trials, we wanted to make everyone happy [with food]."

The lucky lady who will be glad to welcome him back into civilisation the most is his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury - (and not forgetting their dog, Luna!).

She's been keeping up with her beau and supporting him through every step and, just like her, we can't wait to have him back!

Congratulations, Ro! Join us in welcoming him back on Capital Breakfast from Thursday 12 December from 6am!

