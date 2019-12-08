Capital's Roman Kemp Finishes In Third Place On I'm A Celeb After Making It To The Final With Jacqueline Jossa & Andy Whyment

Roman Kemp is finally coming back home. Picture: PA/ITV

Roman Kemp has finished in third place on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 is finally coming to an end and we couldn't be prouder that Capital's very own Roman Kemp has finished in third place.

Our boy made it all the way to the final, along with Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment.

Ro has braved the Bushtucker trials, endless bugs and underwhelming rice and beans for the full three weeks and although it's been amazing getting to watch him on our screens every night, we can't wait to have him back! He will make his grand return to Capital Breakfast on Thursday December 12 from 6am.

Before entering the jungle, Roman said he’s fine with confronting insects and spiders and that he planned to throw himself into “every aspect of the show,” and he did not disappoint!

We're sure he's glad he didn't have to come face-to-face with his ultimate fear of cotton wool.

He previously revealed: "Why am I scared? It’s the texture and sound of it. I can’t even talk about it without getting scared and I definitely can’t touch it!"

Before heading to Australia, he said he'd like the nation to get to know him for him, explaining: "I am always referred to as Martin Kemp’s son so it would be nice for everyone to get to know me a bit better," and his wishes came true after he quickly became a heartthrob amongst fans!

“When will we all agree on the simple fact that Roman Kemp is very sexy,” tweeted one person, as another added: “Roman Kemp is already the best thing about this year’s I’m A Celeb.”

“So not only is roman kemp the most beautiful man to ever grace the jungle he’s also got a heart of gold and his dad is his hero and best friend,” commented another fan, alongside a series of wide-eyed emojis.

One viewer even declared: “There’s a strong chance that I’m going to fall in love with Roman Kemp over the coming weeks.”

This year's Love Island queen, Amber Gill, joined in making her attraction to the TV star very clear.

Amber Gill tweeted about Roman Kemp. Picture: Twitter

Anne-Sophie Flury is awaiting her man in Australia. Picture: Instagram

However, the lucky lady who will be glad to welcome him back into civilisation is his girlfriend, Anne-Sophie Flury - (not forgetting their dog, Luna!).

These few weeks are the longest time the couple have gone without speaking throughout their relationship and, just a few days in, it was clear she was missing him.

She's been keeping up with her beau and supporting him through every step, and just like her we can't wait to have him back!

Congratulations, Ro! Join us in welcoming him back on Capital Breakfast from Thursday December 12 from 6am!

